"I think the time may come" - Joe Weller drops hint of YouTube Boxing return during interview with Alex Wassabi ahead of KSI fight

In 2018, the start of YouTube Boxing began with Joe Weller facing KSI (Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji) in a huge event that headlined the Copper Box Arena in London.

Since his first YouTube boxing fight against 'JJ', Weller has received many call-outs from fellow influencers. This includes AnEsonGib, Ed Matthews and many more. However, he has always suggested that he will only compete again when he is fully invested in doing so.

With KSI set to make his return to the ring in August, his former opponent hosted an interview with his next opponent Alex Wassabi. During the interview, Wassabi asked Weller if he would ever return to boxing, to which he replied:

"I mean, look, it's always on my mind, I can't lie. Like whenever this YouTube Boxing thing comes around I'm like look, I f****** started this s***, you know? To see where it is now, there's always going to be that element in me, but I know I'm gonna want to do it at the right time."

Weller then added:

"Right now I'm just bringing my YouTube back, I'm releasing music, I'm doing other stuff that's really lighting up this fire in my belly. That I know if I'm going to commit to boxing, it needs to be 100% boom, that's what I'm in to and dedicating [myself] to. So, I think the time may come, I'm pretty confident it will, but I don't think say this year for example."

The 26-year-old is yet to return to the ring following his defeat to Olatunji in 2018. However, he has sparred with Jake Paul and has been involved in a lot of punditry work for Sky Sports and BT Sports.

The YouTube star is still very young and very much a fan favorite by social media audiences, so his return would be highly exciting for many viewers.

Watch the full interview between Weller and Wassabi here:

Joe Weller's history in YouTube Boxing

Joe Weller was the man who originally sprung YouTube Boxing to life when he sparred against his close friend and fellow YouTuber Theo Baker. After posting an image of the spar to his social media, KSI commented on the post saying that he would face the winner.

This then led onto a huge white collar boxing event between KSI and Joe Weller, which kickstarted the birth of YouTube Boxing. 'JJ', of course, won the fight and went on to call Logan and Jake Paul out after the victory.

It's unclear who the Brighton-based star will look to face when he returns, but there are many possibilities in the influencer-boxing market.

Watch KSI vs. Joe Weller here:

