Jake Paul details sending Logan Paul $1,000 to British YouTuber KSI

The matchup between Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. is quickly approaching and the pay-per-view prices have been revealed. With the fight drawing closer, the YouTube star is ramping up the marketing on his social media.

With a new fight promo being released by Showtime, Paul posted the video to his Twitter page and stated that he will reward "$1,000 to someone who like & retweets this tweet."

British YouTuber KSI (Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji) tweeted, saying:

"Don’t think we don’t see how desperate this looks. No one cares, so you gotta pay to create hype lmao."

View the tweets here:

ksi @KSI .



No one cares, so you gotta pay to create hype lmao Jake Paul @jakepaul $1000 to someone who like & retweets this tweet #PaulRahman $1000 to someone who like & retweets this tweet #PaulRahman https://t.co/qTvXbiTMNa Don’t think we don’t see how desperate this looksNo one cares, so you gotta pay to create hype lmao twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… Don’t think we don’t see how desperate this looks 😂😂😂😂. No one cares, so you gotta pay to create hype lmao twitter.com/jakepaul/statu…

Jake Paul then amusingly replied to the Englishman by saying that he won the $1,000 prize for retweeting the post. He then posted a screenshot of a message he sent to his brother Logan Paul, which read:

"Hey, brother, sending you a $1,000 cash app. Can you send it over to KSI for me? He won my $1,000 retweet contest. I know his Spotify streams are plummeting and his tour could barely sell so he could probably really use this right now."

The image was captioned:

"It’s on the way to you @KSI thanks @LoganPaul."

View Jake Paul's tweet of the text here:

KSI jokingly fakes his death during therapy

Olajide Olatunji recently revealed that the secret to his significant body change in recent months is mostly down to therapy. He was, of course, out of the ring for two years and needed to get into shape for his next fight against Alex Wassabi.

Olatunji's physiotherapist is Harvey Ubhi, who is also the physio of rising star Viddal Riley. Riley appointed Ubhi to his team after suffering multiple injuries early in his boxing career. The Brit has been forced to pull out of numerous fights due to picking up unwanted injuries.

While 'JJ' was getting his neck cracked by Ubhi, he faked his death until he couldn't hold it together and began to laugh.

Watch KSI fake his death here:

Olatunji is 1-0 in his boxing career after defeating Jake Paul in his first professional fight. The Brit won the fight via split decision.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far