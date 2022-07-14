Latest Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. betting odds

With Jake Paul set to take on the hardest fight of his boxing career on August 6 against Hasim Rahman Jr., he is yet again the favorite to win. Madison Square Garden will host the event with the likes of Amanda Serrano also on the fight card.

According to OddsShark, the American stands as the notable favorite for the cruiserweight matchup.

'The Problem Child' stands at a -240 favorite to beat his American opponent, which suggests Paul has a 70.59% chance of winning. 'Gold Blooded' will enter the fight as a +190 underdog, which means he has a 34.48% chance of success.

This means that if you bet $100 on Paul to win, your return would be $141.67 and if you bet $100 on Rahman, your return would be $290.

Ultimately, the spotlight and pressure is on the YouTube star to secure the victory, which makes him the A-side in this matchup. To further this, Rahman has just come off the back of a defeat where he was knocked out against James McKenzie Morrison.

'Golden Blood' will also have to cut down to the cruiserweight division, which may also affect his performance. Meanwhile, Paul is a natural cruiserweight and can primarily concentrate on his skills and strategy to defeat his opponent.

Watch the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. press conference here:

Will the weight cut affect Hasim Rahman Jr. against Jake Paul?

On the one hand, being a bigger man may be an advantage for Rahman as he'll hold a stronger punch against Paul. He will also be able to absorb heavier shots than he's used to at his natural weight.

Additionally, for the moments when the fight takes way on the inside, Rahman will have the strength over his opponent in the clinches.

However, he is having to shred 24lbs (around 10KG) in a month, which could leave him heavily fatigued when the fight comes around. He was also instructed by Paul's team not to weigh in over 210lbs on the night of the fight.

The fight could play out in any way but a significant weight cut isn't ideal for the bigger man, especially with the short notice he has been given.

