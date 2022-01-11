"This young man is amazing!" - Amanda Serrano congratulates Jake Paul on his Sports Illustrated award

Amanda Serrano showered Jake Paul with appreciation after 'The Problem Child' was awarded the 'Sports Illustrated 2021 Breakout Boxer of the Year' title.

Serrano, who is currently signed to Paul's boxing promotion, 'Most Valuable Promotions', took to Twitter to congratulate the 24-year-old.

"Celebrate meeting w/my manager Nakisa 2day. We talked out History in the Makings yr coming up. Also Congrats to my other manager @jakepaul on his 'Sports Illustrated 2021 breakout boxer of the yr award' This young man is Amazing! 2022 is the @MostVpromotions Year!"

Amanda Serrano @Serranosisters

Also Congrats to my other manager

"Celebrate meeting w/my manager Nakisa 2day. We talked out History in the Makings yr coming up. Also Congrats to my other manager @jakepaul on his 'Sports Illustrated 2021 breakout boxer of the yr award' This young man is Amazing! 2022 is the @MostVpromotions Year!"

Paul enjoyed a thrilling 2021 as he defeated Tyron Woodley twice. 'The Problem Child' won on the scorecards in their August clash before sleeping the former UFC welterweight champ with a huge overhand right in their rematch last month.

The December 18 victory signified Paul's fifth win in his short but promising boxing career.

Kyng @KyngSpoilerz the ringside angle of the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight #PaulWoodley2 the ringside angle of the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight #PaulWoodley2 https://t.co/7etlnpt8TI

Meanwhile, Amanda Serrano has been reaping the benefits ever since signing with Paul's promotion. The 33-year-old has made a substantial amount of money in her last two outings and has also seen her star power reach new heights.

Most recently, the Puerto Rican boxer completely obliterated Miriam Gutierrez. The pair fought on the undercard of Paul vs. Woodley 2.

Amanda Serrano was awarded ESPN Ringside's 'Female Fighter of the Year' for 2021'; thanked Jake Paul for support

Much like Jake Paul, 2021 was a year of achievements for Amanda Serrano as well. She won three fights and recorded her 30th career knockout against Daniela Bermudez before recently defeating Gutierrez via decision.

For her efforts, Serrano took home ESPN Ringside's Female Fighter of the Year award. She is also ranked as the world's best active female featherweight by The Ring and BoxRec.

Having achieved the incredible feat, Amanda Serrano tweeted a message of gratitude to Paul, who played a major role in getting her in front of a wider audience.

Thanking the YouTuber-turned-boxer, Serrano wrote:

"THANK YOU! Is the only words I can clearly say right now @jakepaul @BAVAFASports @MostVpromotions"

Serrano was nominated alongside Alycis Baumgardner, Mikaela Mayer and Katie Taylor for the ESPN Ringside Awards' Female Fighter of the Year honor.

Edited by Harvey Leonard