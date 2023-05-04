5 best Valorant team compositions for Killjoy

Killjoy was the first Agent released after Valorant's full launch and is one of the strongest Sentinels in the game. She can anchor the sites all by herself and is also mainly used to keep an eye on enemy players who might potentially flank teammates.

Killjoy received a lot of nerfs and buffs in Valorant. Most recently, her Nanoswarms received a nerf. Meanwhile, her Ultimate ability, Lockdown, received a buff in its health, meaning it now cannot be destroyed as easily with abilities.

Killjoy players don't always get a lot of recognition as they don't have the most kills, but her role is easily the most essential in the game. There are certain team compositions that can make the Agent feel very impactful and given below is a list that explores them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 Agent compositions that are effective for Killjoy in Valorant

1) Killjoy, Omen, Jett, Skye, Viper

This composition is very useful for Valorant's newest map Lotus. It has three sites, meaning the team can be flanked from many places, and that's where Killjoy comes in very handy. For example, if the lineup decides to poke around on the A or C site in the attacking half, Killjoy can put her turret on B Pillars to stop the flank from happening. Her Lockdown is also very crucial for site executions and retakes.

On the defensive side, Killjoy can put her Turret on the A main double box, which allows Jett to avoid the initial flash and then swing with the Operator from A Site to A Main. Killjoy's Nanoswarms can be mixed together with Viper's Snakebites to hold quick executions, especially on C Main.

2) Killjoy, Omen, Jett, Breach, Sova

This team composition is very useful for Valorant's map, Haven. Like Lotus, it also has three sites to play on. Killjoy, in this case, can act as a lurker and hold off flanks or find perfect timings to infiltrate sites or catch enemies while they are rotating.

When it comes to executions on the site or stalling for your teammates to rotate, she can combo her Nanoswarms with Sova's Shock Bolt. A very common mid-round Alarmbot that Killjoy players usually do is inside smoke. This is so that they can avoid Alarmbot from being seen and destroyed while being deployed. This cheeky trick can be done with the help of Omen's Smoke in Haven as well.

3) Killjoy, Harbor, Jett, Skye, Viper

This composition is used for the map, Pearl in Valorant. Killjoy contributes to this map by mostly being an anchor for the A-site. Her ultimate, Lockdown, also finds a lot of value on both sites, especially when attacking. A neat little set piece that Killjoy can do is on A Link with Skye in the defensive half.

Killjoy can place her Turret on top of the box and Skye can hide behind it. As soon as it spots an enemy and starts shooting, she can then quickly use Guiding Light to catch these enemies off-guard, get a kill, and slip away with a player advantage.

When planting a spike with this composition, Harbor usually puts up his Cove on the site to do it safely. This allows Killjoys Nanoswarms or AlarmBot to be placed undetected on the spike for post-plant scenarios.

Another way to make the Killjoy and Harbor duo work is on B Main. The latter can place his Cascade in a way that allows the team to push B main from Ramps. This allows Killjoy and the team to get a safe passage. There is one small corner in B Main where Killjoy can put down her Lockdown, which completely forces enemies to leave the B Site.

4) Killjoy, Omen, Jett, Sova, KAY/O

This composition is mostly used for Ascent. Killjoy is an absolute must-pick for this Valorant map as she can single-handedly win rounds by anchoring either of the sites. In the attacking half, Killjoy can combine her Nanoswarms lineups with KAY/O's FRAG/MENT lineups to create a double-layered post-plant setup.

Another way where Killjoy can be very useful on Ascent is by turret on top of the Mid Link wall. It will detect players peeking from A-Tree or Mid Market, which is usually the enemy's Jett using an Operator.

A neat little trick that they frequently use with Killjoy and Omen is while attacking the B site. The former can place her Lockdown on B Main near the box, which clears almost the entirety of the B site. This is when Omen players can also use their Ultimate ability to teleport in Boat House to kill enemies who might have been detained.

5) Killjoy, Omen, Raze, KAY/O, Viper

This composition is usually done on Split. Killjoy's utility can be very hard to get through on a defensively-sided Valorant map like this one. Her Nanoswarms can be combined with Raze's Paint Shells to stall executions on site. The same can be done by combining it with Viper's Snakebites.

Like Valorant's Ascent, Killjoy can use her Lockdown to allow her team's Ultimates to be very impactful. This can be done while attacking the A-Site. Killjoy can place her Lockdown in A-Main in the corner clearing the entire site, which can then allow Omen to either teleport to A-Site or even A-Screens to gather information.

Raze can then use her Blast Packs to quickly get on site in the initial few seconds and bombard the enemies trying to escape with her Showstopper.

