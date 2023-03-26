5 best Valorant Agents to duo with Harbor

Harbor is the most recent Controller addition to Valorant's Agent pool who made his entry with Episode 5 Act 3. The Indian Agent possesses a variety of smoking abilities that can be utilized in various ways to block the enemy's vision. He also differs from traditional smokers such as Brimstone and Omen, as players have to be more active while playing with their kit.

At the recent VCT LOCK//IN event, many professionals also incorporated Harbor into their composition, which helped the community understand how the Agent can be encompassed in the current Valorant meta. The player base was quick to realize that he can be synergized greatly with other Agent classes alongside Controllers to gain satisfactory results.

Viper, Breach, and three other Agents to pair with Harbor in Valorant

1) Viper

While traditional smokers are easier to use, the Viper-Harbor duo can be an exceptionally good pick on newer maps such as Pearl and Lotus. Recently, many professional teams such as LOUD have opted for the said duo that has delivered brilliant results on Lotus.

Viper's kit receives a clear buff with Harbor as both of their walls can cover longer angles of the map. Paired with the latter's Cove, the former can aid the team in gaining quick entry to all three of the sites. Planting the Spike corner also becomes easier with the help of Cascade and Cove.

With Harbor's regenerative primary smoke, the duo will never run out of utility at all.

2) Breach

The Breach-Harbor combo is a force to be reckoned with on multiple maps. Before Riot removed Breeze from Valorant's competitive map queue, the duo could wreak havoc on both sites using the Indian Agent's Reckoning Ultimate paired with his partner's stuns. The same combination can now be used on smaller maps such as Split.

Harbor can also use his primary smoke wall to cover large distances while Breach can throw in his list of utilities to confuse and daze the enemies, while the opponents will have no notion of the attackers taking site control. This aggression can also be used on defense for aggressive first picks.

3) Sova

Sova possesses one of the best recon tools in Valorant. His Own Drone and Recon Darts can capitalize on unchecked angles where his partner can deploy his walls to hamper enemy lines of sight. Paired with Harbor's cove, the duo can also excel at the post plant where both Harbor and Sova can play on their Ultimate abilities.

Reckoning Ultimate paired with Sova's Recon Dart can also relay a ton of information to teammates as every single enemy in an area will be revealed one way or the other.

4) Neon

Neon is one of the best Duelists that brings synergizing utilities to the table when paired with Harbor. Since both Agents carry wall-like smoke, they are capable of blocking multiple lines of sight from their desired directions.

Once Neon successfully gains entry into the site through the covers provided by Harbor, she can pick enemies in one-on-one fights.

Neon can also use her stuns to daze nearby, cornered enemies within the site who will often be confused by the action caused by the duo. Throwing in a few information tools such as Sova's or Fade's recon can also greatly aid this combination.

5) Jett

Being one of the fastest Agents in Valorant's pool with exceptional mobility, Jett can greatly benefit from Harbor's kit.

Both the Agents bring information denying utility to the combo as Jett can deploy her Cloud Bursts and Harbor all his smoking gadgets to disrupt the enemy's vision.

The pair can quickly take site control while attacking, as Jett can move immensely fast into a site, while Harbor covers multiple angles. The latter can also take the aggressive route once all his smoke utilities are deployed. Moreover, his Reckoning Ultimate can help Jett get a swift entry into the site, picking enemies one by one as they are either stunned or running.

The aforementioned Valorant duo can be utilized in many lineups where Harbor is present. One can also switch up the combination to experiment with other Agents from the Valorant pool.

