Valorant Champions 2023 Los Angeles tickets: How to buy, official prices, and more

Riot Games has announced the dates for when the Valorant Champions 2023 tickets will go live. The final bout of the Riot-sponsored VCT 2023 circuit will take place in Los Angeles, marking the first cross-regional international tournament to be held in North America. The tournament will take place from August 6-26, 2023, with the world champion crowned at the end of it all.

Fans will no doubt want to watch all the action live and in-person as the best Valorant teams from the three International Leagues (Americas, EMEA, and Pacific) take on each other for the ultimate prize.

According to the official announcement, fans can watch all matches in person, starting from the opening rounds from August 6-20, 2023, at the Shrine Expo Hall to the Lower semi-final, Upper and Lower Finals, and the Grand Final at the KIA Forum. Here is everything you need to know about the event and how to attend it.

When and how to get tickets for Valorant Champions 2023?

Ticket sales will go on sale on June 22, 2023, at 10 am PT/7 pm CEST/10:30 pm IST/2 am JST (next day) for Verified Fans. General Admission tickets will go on sale on June 23, 2023, at 9 am PT/6 pm CEST/9:30 pm IST/1 am JST (next day).

Tickets for the matches held at the Shrine Expo Hall will be sold on AXS.com. The ones for the final four matches will be sold exclusively on Ticketmaster.

How to become a Verified Fan and get early access to Champions 2023 tickets?

It can be said with some certainty that most of these tickets will be sold out soon after the sale goes live. If you wish to have the edge over fellow fans, you can join the "Smart Queue" that will give you early-access to the tickets. You can do this by becoming a Verified Fan on Ticketmaster.

Registration to become a Verified Fan starts on June 16, 2023, and closes on June 20, 2023, at 10 pm PT (previous day)/7 am CEST/10:30 am IST/2 pm JST. You can go through the verification process and fulfill the required criteria here.

How much do Valorant Champions 2023 tickets cost?

Unlike Valorant Champions 2022, where tickets were priced between $7-14, entry to the 2023 event will be more expensive. Here are the price breakdowns based on the venue, matches to be played on the day, and ticket tiers:

Shrine Expo Hall

Weekdays

TIER I - $50.00

TIER II - $40.00

Weekends

TIER I - $60.00

TIER II - $50.00

KIA Forum

Thursday, August 24 - Upper Bracket Finals and Lower Bracket Semifinals

TIER I $200.00

TIER II $160.00

TIER III $120.00

TIER IV $100.00

TIER V $80.00

TIER VI $60.00

Friday, August 25 - Lower Bracket Finals

TIER I $220.00

TIER II $180.00

TIER III $140.00

TIER IV $110.00

TIER V $80.00

TIER VI $60.00

Saturday, August 26 - Grand Finals

TIER I $240.00

TIER II $200.00

TIER III $160.00

TIER IV $120.00

TIER V $90.00

TIER VI $60.00

TIER VII $40.0

This is all the information available about tickets to Valorant Champions 2023 at the moment. Any updates from the organizer's side will be duly reported.

