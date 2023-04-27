Valorant reveals slot distribution for VCT Champions 2023

The Valorant esports scene is definitely going strong as all three international leagues are running at full throttle, with each team competing neck-and-neck to try to prove to the world that they are the best out there. All the forks on this path lead to one final destination, the biggest event in Valorant's competitive scene, VCT Champions 2023.

Riot Games recently revealed its slot distribution for Champions 2023. The following article provides a more detailed look into it.

China receives 3 slots for VCT Champions 2023

George Geddes @GeorgeCGed Here's the slot allocation for VCT Champions:



- VCT Americas - 3

- VCT Pacific - 3

Riot unfolded its entire 2023 Summer Roadmap to the world. The competition to earn a spot in the VCT Champions is a long and hard one. Teams from different regions of the world are competing in the international leagues, with each trying to prove their mettle and earn their spot for the Masters Tokyo.

Masters Tokyo 2023 will feature the top three representatives from each league as well as two teams from China, a new addition to the format. The emerging victors of the Masters Tokyo will earn their region a fifth slot at the Champions 2023. The conclusion of Masters paves the way for Challengers Ascension.

There will be three Ascension tournaments, each of which will promote one team into the international leagues for 2023.

Valorant Champions Tour: Summer Roadmap (Image via Riot Games)

The Last Chance Qualifier or the LCQ, will be the final chance for teams in the international league to compete and earn themselves a spot on the Champions roster. Each international league will qualify for a fourth lineup through the LCQs, except for the region that wins the VCT Masters 2023, which would qualify two rosters from the region.

The biggest addition to Valorant Champions 2023 is the number of slots reserved for the Chinese contenders. 12 teams will compete through Champions CN Qualifiers, and the top three will be offered a shot at competing at Champions 2023.

VCT Champions 2023 slot distribution

Champions 2023 Slot Distribution (Image via Riot Games)

A total of 16 of the world's best Valorant teams will be competing at the Champions 2023. The following is the slot distribution's official list:

3 slots for Valorant Champions Tour: Americas

3 slots for Valorant Champions Tour: Pacific

3 slots for Valorant Champions Tour: EMEA

3 slots for CN Qualifiers

1 slot for Valorant Champions Tour: Americas LCQ

1 slot for Valorant Champions Tour: Pacific LCQ

1 slot for VCT EMEA LCQ

1 slot for Winning International League/Region of Masters winners

The conclusion of the previous year's event, Champions Istanbul 2022, set the benchmark for Riot's future tournaments. The upcoming Champions 2023 definitely showcases the diversity that the developer has sought to promote.

Offering opportunities across several regions of the globe, it will be home to the biggest talents who have worked their way to prove that they are the best.

