The VCT leagues across all regions have come to an end, as the best teams from them will be traveling to Japan to compete in VCT Masters 2023 Tokyo to determine the world's best team. This tournament will begin on June 11, 2023, and feature 12 teams across the Americas, EMEA, Pacific, and China. EMEA will be sending four teams to the event, thanks to Fnatic's victory at LOCK//IN.

This includes popular side Team Liquid, defending world champions Fnatic, underdogs FUT Esports, and the powerhouse Natus Vincere. This article will list the most capable players from these teams who'll be representing EMEA at VCT Masters 2023: Tokyo.

The EMEA teams at VCT Masters 2023 Tokyo will be counting on these players

Team Liquid - Sayf

Sayf is one of the best duelists in the world (Image via Flickr)

Team Liquid have returned to the top of EMEA after various roster changes. This squad finally found the success they were craving in the 2023 VCT EMEA League, where they defeated Fnatic 3-1 to win the trophy. A key reason for their success is the presence of Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel.

This player was a threat to the opposition whenever he stepped on the server. His Neon, Jett, and Raze gameplay captivated fans worldwide. His clear understanding of the game and strong fundamentals as a Duelist has allowed Team Liquid to be a very versatile and unpredictable team. Sayf was also the highest-rated player in the 2023 league, with a 1.23 rating.

Team Liquid will be heading into Masters: Tokyo as the number one seed from EMEA. They are early favorites to win the title, and Sayf is expected to showcase his brilliance for Liquid's dreams to become a reality.

Fnatic - Derke

Derke has been a top-tier duelist ever since his debut (Image via Flickr)

Fnatic entered the 2023 VCT season with an incredible squad. They were regarded as a super team and one of the most terrifying rosters in Valorant history. They lived up to fans' expectations of them and were able to win the VCT 2023 LOCK//IN title. The team went undefeated during the EMEA regular season until the finals, where they lost to Team Liquid in an uncharacteristic showing.

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev was one of the many reasons why this squad was so dominant. This Finnish-Russian phenom performed as everyone expected him to. His explosive Raze and Jett gameplay was thrilling to watch, and he single-handedly won maps with his skills in the league.

Derke had a 1.19 rating during the season and was one of the best Duelists across all tournaments he participated in. He will shoulder Fnatic's hopes of being the first back-to-back world champion in VCT history.

FUT Esports - qw1

qw1 is one of the best Turkish talents in VCT (Image via Flickr)

FUT Esports offered the biggest surprise in the VCT EMEA season. The squad were known for their raw mechanical talent but also because of their lack of teamwork and starts. However, they were able to defy all odds and clinch a third-place finish at the event and secure a spot for Masters: Tokyo. A major factor in their success was Konur "qw1" Şahin.

This Turkish star wowed fans with his impressive Jett, Raze, and Neon gameplay. qw1 played exceptionally well throughout the season and contributed to multiple highlights. He often made aggressive moves to skill-check his opponents and came out on top, thanks to his sharp aim. He was the highest-rated player for FUT Esports during their season.

This squad will look to revive the Turkish Valorant scene into the big picture, and qw1 will be an integral part of their journey in this. Moreover, they will also aim to qualify directly for Valorant Champions 2023.

Natus Vincere - Shao

Shao is one of the most consistent players in Valorant (Image via Flickr)

Natus Vincere were regarded as one of the best teams heading into VCT 2023 after picking up FunPlus Phoenix's core lineup that won the 2022 Copenhagen Masters.

Natus Vincere have had an interesting season so far. After a decent showing at LOCK//IN, this team seemed to be comfortable until the playoffs started. In that stage, Natus Vincere completely fumbled the bracket stages, leading to them barely making it to Masters: Tokyo.

Throughout the highs and lows of this squad's inconsistent season, Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky has been a stalwart for them. The Initiator and Controller player has displayed fantastic gameplay using his signature champions, such as Astra and Fade. Shao was the highest-rated player for Na'Vi throughout this EMEA season.

If this team wants to win Masters: Tokyo, they will have to count on Shao to set up cNed and his team for success.

