Top 5 highest rated players in VCT EMEA League 2023 

The VCT EMEA League 2023 concluded on May 28, 2023, with Team Liquid upsetting the heavy favorites, Fnatic. Team Liquid won the best-of-five grand finals with a 3-1 scoreline and shocked VCT fans worldwide as Fnatic looked immortal heading into the grand finals. The league featured numerous highlight plays, underdog runs, and exceptional performances from talented players.

The EMEA region has historically been regarded as the best region and one of the most consistent regions for producing world-class players. This article will list the five highest-rated players in the VCT EMEA League 2023.

Fnatic players dominated the VCT EMEA League 2023

5) Derke

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev is a Finnish-Russian Valorant esports player currently playing as the duelist for Fnatic. Derke is one of the most iconic Valorant players and is widely regarded as a top-tier duelist.

Derke was a monster during the VCT EMEA League with his signature agents, Raze and Jett. He had high kill numbers and the highest ACS in the league, with 268.6. His explosive entry-fragging and precise aim were one of the many reasons for Fnatic dominating EMEA until the Grand Finals.

Derke was the fifth-highest-rated player in the league, with a 1.19 rating across 570 rounds.

4) Leo

Leo "Leo" Jannesson is a Swedish Valorant esports player who plays an initiator for Fnatic. Leo has been a consistent presence over the past year and has been regarded as one of the best players in the world. He is renowned for his Sova gameplay and his ability to often get kills with shock darts.

Leo was a significant part of Fnatic's gameplay and post-plant scenarios. He was able to clutch up numerous unwinnable rounds for Fnatic. Leo's utility usage was also fantastic and often helped Fnatic secure the upper hand.

Leo and his teammate Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov share the same rating of 1.22 during the season across 570 rounds.

3) Chronicle

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov is a Russian Valorant esports player currently playing as a flex player for Fnatic. Chronicle is the most successful player in VCT history and one of the best flex players the game has ever seen.

Chronicle was a huge asset for Fnatic with his incredible flexibility. He was one of the best Breach players in the league and could constantly get impactful multi-kills to secure Fnatic's crucial and unwinnable rounds. Chronicle was also a great clutch player for Fnatic throughout the season.

Chronicle and Leo share the same rating of 1.22 across 570 rounds. The dynamic duo was a key reason for Fnatic's VCT EMEA dominance.

2) Alfajer

Emir "Alfajer" Ali Beder is a Turkish Valorant esports player who plays as a sentinel for Fnatic. Alfajer debuted in 2022 as a rookie on the big stage and quickly caught the attention of fans worldwide. His stellar aim and mechanics have solidified his spot as one of the best young talents in the VCT circuit.

Alfajer primarily played Killjoy and Cypher for Fnatic and invented a new method of piloting the under-utilized Cypher on maps such as Bind. His game sense, awareness of his surroundings, and being an outstanding secondary operator player made Alfajer a big problem to weed out of sites.

Alfajer and Team Liquid's duelist Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel share the joint highest rating of 1.23 in the league. However, Alfajer played far fewer rounds when compared with Sayf. Hence, the Turkish phenom takes the second place in the list.

1) Sayf

Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel is a Swedish Valorant esports player who plays as the duelist for Team Liquid. Sayf has made a name since his explosive debut at VCT Masters Copenhagen 2022 with Guild Esports. Sayf is a highly talented player with a crisp aim and a clear understanding of his role as a duelist.

Sayf played Neon, Raze, and Jett for Team Liquid. He was highly reliable in getting the opening picks to open up sites. Sayf often turned dire rounds into wins for Team Liquid with hero plays. His usage of Jett's ultimate Bladestorm was also tremendous and helped Team Liquid win eco rounds and win games.

Sayf and Alfajer had the joint-highest rating of 1.23 in the league. However, Sayf maintained this rating across 738 rounds compared to Alfajer's 465. Hence, Sayf takes the number one spot on the list as the highest-rated player in the VCT EMEA League 2023.

