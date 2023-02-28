Leo Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is shaping up to be one of the top first-person shooters of all time. The game has quickly grown in its player base since its release over two years ago. Such success is largely thanks to its satisfying gunplay and a vast roster of characters with different abilities that allow for much experimentation.
Another reason for Valorant's success is its growing esports scene. In Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022, the game proved itself as a global esports as it finally reached a point where every region could make its way to the top.
VCT 2023 has kicked off with its biggest event yet with LOCK//IN, where 32 teams are going head-to-head against each other in a single elimination bracket. The format has made things very exciting for the viewers and has given them incredible moments to witness. Multiple players performed exceptionally well at the event. One of them is Fnatic's Leo.
Valorant settings utilized by Fnatic's Leo
Leo "Leo" Jannesson is an esports player from Sweden currently playing for Fnatic. He has mostly fulfilled the role of an Initiator for his team but has also played as the Controller Viper when needed.
Leo and his former team, Guild, were among the top teams in the EMEA region. The team had some ups and downs in the tournaments but secured themselves a spot in the VCT Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen, where they finished 7th-8th.
As Valorant headed toward franchising for VCT 2023, he was picked by Fnatic to create a super team. Leo is a cracked player with great utility usage, so watching his gameplay and going through his settings could give a great headstart to up-and-coming players. This article will cover Leo's in-game settings and equipment for 2023. The settings below are based on the data provided on prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.41
- eDPI: 164
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Yellow
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 1
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Spacebar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Q
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.037
- Minimap Zoom: 0.622
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x1024
- Aspect Ratio: 5:4
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: High
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: On
- Cast Shadows: On
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro
- Mousepad: HyperX Fury S Pro
Leo and Fnatic have won the Omega bracket and made it to the Playoffs stage of LOCK//IN. Their next match in the tournament will be against another fearsome EMEA team, NAVI. Only time will tell if Fnatic can live up to their super team status, but viewers can be assured of having an exciting match of Valorant on their hands.