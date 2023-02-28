Leo Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is shaping up to be one of the top first-person shooters of all time. The game has quickly grown in its player base since its release over two years ago. Such success is largely thanks to its satisfying gunplay and a vast roster of characters with different abilities that allow for much experimentation.

Another reason for Valorant's success is its growing esports scene. In Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022, the game proved itself as a global esports as it finally reached a point where every region could make its way to the top.

VCT 2023 has kicked off with its biggest event yet with LOCK//IN, where 32 teams are going head-to-head against each other in a single elimination bracket. The format has made things very exciting for the viewers and has given them incredible moments to witness. Multiple players performed exceptionally well at the event. One of them is Fnatic's Leo.

Valorant settings utilized by Fnatic's Leo

Leo "Leo" Jannesson is an esports player from Sweden currently playing for Fnatic. He has mostly fulfilled the role of an Initiator for his team but has also played as the Controller Viper when needed.

Leo and his former team, Guild, were among the top teams in the EMEA region. The team had some ups and downs in the tournaments but secured themselves a spot in the VCT Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen, where they finished 7th-8th.

As Valorant headed toward franchising for VCT 2023, he was picked by Fnatic to create a super team. Leo is a cracked player with great utility usage, so watching his gameplay and going through his settings could give a great headstart to up-and-coming players. This article will cover Leo's in-game settings and equipment for 2023. The settings below are based on the data provided on prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.41

eDPI: 164

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Yellow

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 1

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Spacebar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: Q

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.037

Minimap Zoom: 0.622

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x1024

Aspect Ratio: 5:4

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: High

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: On

Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro

Mousepad: HyperX Fury S Pro

Leo and Fnatic have won the Omega bracket and made it to the Playoffs stage of LOCK//IN. Their next match in the tournament will be against another fearsome EMEA team, NAVI. Only time will tell if Fnatic can live up to their super team status, but viewers can be assured of having an exciting match of Valorant on their hands.

