Sayf Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Hailing from Sweden, Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel is an esteemed professional Valorant player currently playing as a member of Team Liquid since November 11, 2022. With an impressive career in the Valorant esports scene, Sayf previously demonstrated his prowess as part of Guild Esports. In his latest encounter against BBL Esports on May 12, 2023, Sayf exhibited remarkable abilities.

As an active participant in the VCT 2023 - EMEA League, Sayf continues to make his mark on the competitive Valorant scene. His achievements have contributed to his total winnings, currently $29,502.48.

Sayf's settings and gear in Valorant

Analyzing Sayf's in-game performance, we look at his statistics and settings. Prosettings.net provides a comprehensive overview of his setup and preferences, reflecting the meticulous nature of Valorant professionals who continuously tweak their settings to push the boundaries of their gameplay. One can refer to this website to stay updated on Sayf's evolving configurations.

Peripherals

Monitor: Asus ROG Swift PG259QN

Asus ROG Swift PG259QN Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Wooting 60 HE Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Mousepad: Artisan FX Hien Mid

Artisan FX Hien Mid Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Mouse settings

Mouse DPI: 400

400 In-game Sensitivity: 0.5

0.5 eDPI: 200

200 Zoom Sensitivity: 1.3

1.3 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Red

Red Center Dot: On

On Center Dot Opacity: 1

1 Center Dot Thickness: 3

3 Outline Opacity: 0

0 Outlines: Off

Inner Lines

Inner Lines: Off

Off Inner Line Opacity: 0

0 Inner Line Length: 0

0 Inner Line Thickness: 0

0 Inner Line Offset: 0

0 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space bar

Space bar Use Object: F

F Primary Weapon: 1

1 Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use Ability 1: C

C Use Ability 2: Q

Q Use Ability 3: E

E Use Ultimate Ability: X

Map settings

Rotate : Rotate

: Rotate Fixed Orientation : Always the Same

: Always the Same Keep Player Centered : Off

: Off Minimap Size : 1.2

: 1.2 Minimap Zoom : 0.9

: 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General Settings

Display: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1280 x 1024

1280 x 1024 Aspect Ratio: 5:4

5:4 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Graphics settings

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

8x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Off Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

PC settings

CPU : AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Aspiring players should note that replicating Sayf's performance requires significant effort and practice. Becoming proficient in Valorant entails dedicating substantial time and effort to honing one's skills.

While tracking the settings and playstyle of players like Sayf can offer insights and ideas, improvement ultimately comes from commitment and perseverance.

Sayf's impressive gameplay statistics further solidify his position as a top-tier player. With a current rating of 1.16 from a total of 5041 rounds played, he consistently showcases his exceptional abilities.

Notably, he maintains an average combat score (ACS) of 234.5, indicating his ability to consistently contribute to his team's success. His average damage per round (ADR) of 150.6 demonstrates his capacity to deal substantial damage to opponents throughout matches.

Sayf's journey as a professional Valorant player has been remarkable, and his contributions to the game have not gone unnoticed. With the VCT 2023 - EMEA League around the corner, fans will be eagerly waiting to watch him perform.

While players can follow Sayf's settings and strategies, one must invest significant time and effort into their practice to achieve success in Valorant.

Poll : 0 votes