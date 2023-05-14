Sayf Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Hailing from Sweden, Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel is an esteemed professional Valorant player currently playing as a member of Team Liquid since November 11, 2022. With an impressive career in the Valorant esports scene, Sayf previously demonstrated his prowess as part of Guild Esports. In his latest encounter against BBL Esports on May 12, 2023, Sayf exhibited remarkable abilities.
As an active participant in the VCT 2023 - EMEA League, Sayf continues to make his mark on the competitive Valorant scene. His achievements have contributed to his total winnings, currently $29,502.48.
Sayf's settings and gear in Valorant
Analyzing Sayf's in-game performance, we look at his statistics and settings. Prosettings.net provides a comprehensive overview of his setup and preferences, reflecting the meticulous nature of Valorant professionals who continuously tweak their settings to push the boundaries of their gameplay. One can refer to this website to stay updated on Sayf's evolving configurations.
Peripherals
- Monitor: Asus ROG Swift PG259QN
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: Artisan FX Hien Mid
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI: 400
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.5
- eDPI: 200
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.3
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: Red
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 3
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outlines: Off
Inner Lines
- Inner Lines: Off
- Inner Line Opacity: 0
- Inner Line Length: 0
- Inner Line Thickness: 0
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space bar
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use Ability 1: C
- Use Ability 2: Q
- Use Ability 3: E
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Always the Same
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General Settings
- Display: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1280 x 1024
- Aspect Ratio: 5:4
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
Graphics settings
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
PC settings
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080
Aspiring players should note that replicating Sayf's performance requires significant effort and practice. Becoming proficient in Valorant entails dedicating substantial time and effort to honing one's skills.
While tracking the settings and playstyle of players like Sayf can offer insights and ideas, improvement ultimately comes from commitment and perseverance.
Sayf's impressive gameplay statistics further solidify his position as a top-tier player. With a current rating of 1.16 from a total of 5041 rounds played, he consistently showcases his exceptional abilities.
Notably, he maintains an average combat score (ACS) of 234.5, indicating his ability to consistently contribute to his team's success. His average damage per round (ADR) of 150.6 demonstrates his capacity to deal substantial damage to opponents throughout matches.
Sayf's journey as a professional Valorant player has been remarkable, and his contributions to the game have not gone unnoticed. With the VCT 2023 - EMEA League around the corner, fans will be eagerly waiting to watch him perform.
While players can follow Sayf's settings and strategies, one must invest significant time and effort into their practice to achieve success in Valorant.