All deterrent abilities in Valorant and how to use them effectively

Riot Games’ Valorant features over 80 abilities (utilities), with each having a distinct effect on enemies and allies. The game’s roster currently hosts 21 Agents, each having four abilities that can be grouped into categories depending on their function. Deterrent is one of the most useful ability kinds, letting players flush critical spaces and take control of the map.

While Valorant is a tactical shooter at its core, the popular 2020 FPS title also offers a competitive hero-shooter experience through Agents and supernatural abilities. Players are advised to focus on intelligent ability (utility) usage, alongside precise gun power, to maintain consistency in high-elo games.

To help gamers understand the importance of deterrents in Valorant, the next section offers a list of the abilities that belong to this category and how to use them to their advantage.

All deterrent abilities one can use in Valorant

Deterrents consist of abilities like Molotov, capable of dealing deadly damage to enemies holding the area of effect. The goal is to discourage enemies from holding critical spaces on the map with a high-damaging weapon while also gathering information on whether the space is clear or not.

Deterrents can also add a kill or two to a team’s bucket if the enemy is unable to escape. Here’s a list of deterrent abilities one can access in Valorant:

Molotov deterrents in Valorant

Brimstone’s Incendiary: It creates a deadly zone of fire that deals 60 HP/s damage to anyone caught within its area of effect. Incendiary is helpful in stopping an aggressive push or delaying a spike defuse. Viper’s Snake Bite: An extremely effective post-plant deterrent, Snake Bite not only damages a player but also slaps them with a Vulnerable effect. Being vulnerable in the game will cause bullets from weapons to deal double their actual damage, thus making it easier to kill an enemy. Killjoy’s Nanoswarm: It is a stealthy nano-grenade that can be placed on any corner of the map. Killjoy should activate it for detonation. When the ‘swarm grenade’ is activated, anyone caught within its area of effect will suffer damage of 45 HP/s. Nanoswarms can deal damage through walls or barriers but can be destroyed with a single bullet. Phoenix’s Hot Hands: Phoenix’s kit offers a unique Molotov ability, which can heal him, but can damage his allies and opponents at the same time. Unlike other Molotov abilities in the game, Hot Hands is a rechargeable ability - replenished with two kills.

Non-molotov deterrents in Valorant

Breach’s Aftershock: It fires a fusion charge in slow bursts, dealing 60 HP damage per tick. With 3 ticks in 1.2 s, enemies caught within its area will die if they fail to escape the situation. Brimstone’s Orbital Strike: Brimstone’s Ultimate ability allows him to unleash an orbital strike laser on a circular area for a duration of 3 seconds. Orbital Strike deals 20 HP damage per tick, and there is 6.67 ticks/sec, making it lethal for enemies caught in its area. Gekko’s Mosh Pit: Valorant’s latest Agent, Gekko, introduced a new deterrent ability of the name Mosh Pit, allowing him to punish stubborn opponents. Gekko can throw Mosh like a grenade, and upon landing, Mosh duplicates into a large area and detonates after 3 seconds, causing lethal damage to anyone caught in its radius. With 3 ticks in 0.2 s and 25(inner)/50(outer) HP damage per tick, Mosh Pit effectively discourages enemies from pushing sites or holding spaces. KAY/O’s FRAG/MENT: KAY/O’s explosive fragment can deal up to 60 HP damage (inner radius) per tick, which can be enough to kill an enemy with full shields. It causes 25 HP damage to enemies caught in its outer radius. Needless to say, FRAG/MENT is a good post-plant utility and can efficiently clear small spaces. Raze’s Paint Shells: One of the most feared utilities in Valorant, Raze’s Paint Shells is a potent cluster grenade that explodes multiple times and can have massive value on both attack and defense sides. It kills enemies caught in its central area of effect and deals high damage to those in its outer radius. Sova’s Shock Bolt: Shock Bolt is the final deterrent on this list, featuring an explosive dart that blasts upon contact with the ground or a barrier. Sova has two of them, which, when combined, can be a good post-plant strategy. It is also an excellent way to stop spike planting or flush enemies out of a corner.

How to use deterrent abilities in Valorant?

Deterrents are incredibly useful when trying to control a site or regaining site control. While it can discourage aggressive plans effectively, deterrents can also support vigorous executions, making such utilities inevitable on both attacking and defensive sides.

Players can also gather the necessary intel using deterrents in Valorant. When enemies try to escape a health-damaging area, they give out valuable sound cues, allowing the team to take them down or push the site at the right moment.

On offense, Molotov utilities are great for post-plant lineups and setups. It can also be used to discourage site retake plans by preventing or delaying entries via common choke points.

For example, players can smoke a particular choke point while entering a site and deploy a deterrent into the smoke to delay a push while the spike is being planted. One can also use deterrents to discourage peeking from certain choke points or angles, which is critical on maps like Pearl, Breeze, and Haven.

Similarly, on defense, players can deploy Molotov abilities and other deterrents into smokes (visual barriers) to stop or delay an aggressive site push. To make retaking a site easier, these utilities can be used to flush out spaces where an attacker may be holding.

With proper team coordination in Valorant, players can pinch enemies into an uncomfortable area using deterrents to take them down.

Poll : 0 votes