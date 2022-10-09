5 tips to make the most of Vandal in Valorant

Valorant provides a variety of weapons for players to choose from. Each gun is special and suits a selective playstyle depending on the user. Vandal is the most popular Assault Rifle in the game, and although it costs 2900 credits to purchase, it comes with plenty of advantages.

Much like the AK-47 from CS: GO, Vandal is the only fully automatic, one-shot headshot rifle in the game. With that being said, using the gun can be a little difficult for people who aren't accustomed to a few mechanics of the shooter title. Many players struggle to use the rifle due to its recoil and uncertain pattern.

This article will provide five tips to make the most out of the weapon.

Note: The article reflects the writer's opinion.

5 tips on how to play with Vandal in Valorant

1) Try tapping slowly (for headshots)

Many players make the mistake of shooting with the Vandal without taking any break. The rifle demands players to be steady most of the time and take their sweet time before they start shooting. Tapping slowly for the head or even going for body shots after initially missing the first shot for the head can provide a huge advantage in a gunfight.

Valorant rewards players for steady gunfights with the Vandal. Mastering how to tap with the rifle can boost one’s chances of winning 1v1 battles by a large margin.

2) Avoid running while shooting

Unlike Phantom, Vandal requires the user to be accurate in a gunfight and cannot be shot when the player is trying to run & gun. It is recommended that they avoid major movement firing with the weapon as it is likely to lose accuracy.

Many players make the mistake of spamming Vandal while on the run and hope to get a free kill. This likely does not happen as it is not ideal to use the weapon that way at all.

3) Avoid Spamming (Especially in smokes)

Spamming with the Vandal can likely backfire and most players are unaware that it is a fully-automatic, unsupressed Assault Rifle in Valorant. Unlike restrained weapons like Phantom and Spectre, this gun leaves tracers upon firing it. This means the opponent can very well figure out the location that the shots are coming from.

Many players make the mistake of spamming the weapon inside smoke and then dying when fired back upon. Enemies can easily see Vandal's tracers inside a smoke bubble and track the player through it.

4) Avoid crouching and spraying

While crouching increases the accuracy of a weapon spray in Valorant, it is also important to note that it mostly works with weapons with high fire-rate.

Vandal is a low-fire-rate weapon compared to Phantom or any other SMGs in the game. Crouching and spraying with it will only keep the player at a greater disadvantage during a gunfight.

Crouching makes a player stationary, and pairing that with spraying the Vandal is a recipe for disaster in every possible instance, considering how accurate the rifle requires a player to be.

5) Do not use Aim Down Sight (ADS) unless necessary

Valorant already provides the option for ADS on every weapon in the game except for side arms. This makes using guns accurately a lot easier.

When it comes to the Vandal, it is recommended that players only aim down their sights when neccessarry and holding long-range angles. Actively taking fast-paced gunfights while aiming down the sights will likely reduce the chances of winning 1v1 battles.

When a weapon is used in an ADS mode in Valorant, it slightly loses its rate of fire. Using the Vandal in such an instance is not the best decision as it is a rifle that already suffers from a low fire-rate.

