Alfajer Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is currently one of the most popular games in the online FPS (First Person Shooter) genre. Going against the likes of Overwatch 2, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and CS:GO, the game has been able to manage its own identity. This is largely thanks to its satisfying gameplay and growing esports scene.
VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) 2022 was one of the best years of the game. Valorant truly became a worldwide phenomenon as players from every region were able to dominate on the global stage.
VCT 2023 has officially begun with its kick-off event LOCK//IN in Sao Paulo, Brazil. 32 teams have been invited, including 30 franchised teams and two Chinese teams. Given the single elimination bracket format of the tournament, teams and their players will have to go all-in right from the get-go. Viewers can expect some incredible matches and should keep an eye on multiple talented players. One of them is Fnatic's Alfajer.
Get better at Valorant using Fnatic's Alfajer's settings
Emir "Alfajer" Ali Beder is an esports player from Turkey who currently plays for the EMEA team, Fnatic. He has played multiple roles for his team, from Duelist to Sentinel and Controller.
Alfajer's journey started with Surreal Esports, but when he joined Fnatic, his true potential was on display. In VCT 2022, Fnatic had a great showing in the EMEA region. They finished 1st place in the Champions Tour EMEA Stage 2: Challengers to qualify for the international Masters event in Copenhagen. They later qualified for the Valorant Champions 2022, Istanbul, and had a good run.
Alfajer is one of the lucky players to represent his country on the home ground for a Valorant International LAN. For VCT 2023, he has decided to stick with his Fnatic roster, which has undergone a few changes. Going through the settings of an explosive player like Alfajer could help with a beginner's gameplay. Hence, this article will focus on Alfajer's various in-game settings and equipment in 2023. The settings listed are procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.45
- eDPI: 180
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 3
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Spacebar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow(Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Rogue
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins Core
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super
Setup and Streaming
- Chair: AndaSeat Fnatic Edition
Alfajer and Fnatic’s first matchup in LOCK//IN will be against the NA team, Sentinels. Both rosters have incredibly talented players to the point where predicting a winner is difficult. This will also be a revenge match for Fnatic as they suffered defeat at the hands of Sentinel in the first-ever Valorant LAN in Reykjavik. This is easily one of the most anticipated matchups in LOCK//IN.