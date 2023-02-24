Alfajer Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is currently one of the most popular games in the online FPS (First Person Shooter) genre. Going against the likes of Overwatch 2, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and CS:GO, the game has been able to manage its own identity. This is largely thanks to its satisfying gameplay and growing esports scene.

VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) 2022 was one of the best years of the game. Valorant truly became a worldwide phenomenon as players from every region were able to dominate on the global stage.

VCT 2023 has officially begun with its kick-off event LOCK//IN in Sao Paulo, Brazil. 32 teams have been invited, including 30 franchised teams and two Chinese teams. Given the single elimination bracket format of the tournament, teams and their players will have to go all-in right from the get-go. Viewers can expect some incredible matches and should keep an eye on multiple talented players. One of them is Fnatic's Alfajer.

Get better at Valorant using Fnatic's Alfajer's settings

Emir "Alfajer" Ali Beder is an esports player from Turkey who currently plays for the EMEA team, Fnatic. He has played multiple roles for his team, from Duelist to Sentinel and Controller.

Alfajer's journey started with Surreal Esports, but when he joined Fnatic, his true potential was on display. In VCT 2022, Fnatic had a great showing in the EMEA region. They finished 1st place in the Champions Tour EMEA Stage 2: Challengers to qualify for the international Masters event in Copenhagen. They later qualified for the Valorant Champions 2022, Istanbul, and had a good run.

Alfajer is one of the lucky players to represent his country on the home ground for a Valorant International LAN. For VCT 2023, he has decided to stick with his Fnatic roster, which has undergone a few changes. Going through the settings of an explosive player like Alfajer could help with a beginner's gameplay. Hence, this article will focus on Alfajer's various in-game settings and equipment in 2023. The settings listed are procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.45

eDPI: 180

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 3

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Spacebar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow(Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro

Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Rogue

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins Core

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super

Setup and Streaming

Chair: AndaSeat Fnatic Edition

Alfajer and Fnatic’s first matchup in LOCK//IN will be against the NA team, Sentinels. Both rosters have incredibly talented players to the point where predicting a winner is difficult. This will also be a revenge match for Fnatic as they suffered defeat at the hands of Sentinel in the first-ever Valorant LAN in Reykjavik. This is easily one of the most anticipated matchups in LOCK//IN.

