"Good start for Chinese Valorant" - FPX NaThanD on lifting China's restriction on Valorant in 2023 VCT LOCK//IN

The VCT LOCK//IN event finally kicked off on February 13, 2023, and will continue until March 4, 2023. A total of 32 teams will participate in the tournament, comprising 30 partnered teams (from Pacific, Americas, and EMEA regions) and two specially invited from China. This diverse lineup of talented teams and players is expected to create a highly competitive and thrilling event.

As the first major Valorant tournament of the year, the VCT LOCK//IN has captured fans' attention and sparked excitement among the game's community. The winning team at the VCT LOCK//IN event will secure an extra slot for their region at VCT Masters 2023

FPX NaThanD on lifting restrictions from Valorant in China and its teams participating in 2023 VCT LOCK//IN

During the VCT LOCK//IN Alpha group pre-event press conference, Sportskeeda Esports had the opportunity to interview NaThanD, coach for Fun Plus Phoenix (FPX), about the recent Valorant restrictions being lifted in China.

The coach was asked how tournaments like VCT LOCK//IN 2023 will be perceived by the Chinese audience moving forward. In response, NaThanD stated:

"Half of all the players (in China) are pro players and fans of Valorant."

He further added,

"The LOCK//IN tournament can be a very good start for Chinese Valorant."

NaThanD expressed optimism about China lifting restrictions on the Valorant esports scene in the country. He recognizes the region's tremendous potential and is hopeful about its future growth and development.

Valorant was unavailable in China at the time of its release, as it was one of many games restricted in the region. However, on December 27, 2022, the National Press and Publication Administration lifted its restrictions by releasing a list of approved games that saw its inclusion.

Daniel Ahmad @ZhugeEX Josh Ye @TheRealJoshYe BREAKING: After 1.5 years, China has finally approved a new batch of imported video games including Nintendo's Pokémon Unite (co-created with Tencent) and CD Projekt RED's Gwent: The Witcher Card Game for releases in China. BREAKING: After 1.5 years, China has finally approved a new batch of imported video games including Nintendo's Pokémon Unite (co-created with Tencent) and CD Projekt RED's Gwent: The Witcher Card Game for releases in China. https://t.co/yqxQ0MwGud Looks like the most notable game approved is Valorant from Riot Games. twitter.com/TheRealJoshYe/… Looks like the most notable game approved is Valorant from Riot Games. twitter.com/TheRealJoshYe/…

With the restrictions lifted, Valorant has become accessible to the Chinese audience and has witnessed a surge in the number of teams from the region participating in the game. This has led to new possibilities for the growth and development of the Valorant esports scene in China.

As a result, two top Chinese teams, Fun Plus Phoenix and Edward Gaming, have been invited to participate in the first iteration of the LOCK//IN tournament. This marks a significant milestone for the Valorant esports scene in China, and it will be exciting to see how the teams from the region perform against the best from around the world.

More about FPX NaThanD

Deng "NaThanD" Senqiao is a highly accomplished individual in the gaming world. He serves as the coach for the renowned professional Valorant team, Fun Plus Phoenix, and has made a name for himself in the competitive gaming community.

Prior to his coaching career, NaThanD was an active professional player for popular shooter titles such as Counter Strike: Global Offensive and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

His extensive experience as a player and coach has earned him a reputation as a valuable asset to the team and a respected figure in the gaming industry. With his wealth of knowledge and expertise, NaThanD's contributions have been invaluable in helping FPX reach new heights in the competitive Valorant esports scene.

Fun Plus Phoenix will face off against Karmine Corp in their first VCT LOCK//IN 2023 match. The two giants of the Valorant esports scene will clash on February 14, 2023, in what promises to be an exciting match.

