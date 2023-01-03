5 CS:GO teams to look out for in 2023

The competitive world of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) is always filled with excitement and drama, and 2023 is shaping up to be no different. With several top teams competing for supremacy, keeping track of the biggest players can be difficult.

Competitive play in CS:GO is a prestigious stage, and many professional players and teams compete in tournaments for large cash prizes. The game also has a thriving amateur scene, with many competing in local and online tournaments.

CS:GO teams to keep an eye on

Here are five teams that are definitely worth keeping an eye on in 2023:

Heroic

The Danish team has been making waves over the past few years, showing no signs of slowing down. Led by the veteran in-game leader, Casper "cadiaN" Møller, and featuring a mix of experienced and precocious talent, they have consistently placed well in tournaments. Considering their exploits, they are definitely a team to watch out for in 2023.

In recent years, Heroic has delivered several strong finishes in various tournaments, including first place at the BLAST Premier: Fall Finals 2022 and a second-place finish at the Intel Extreme Masters Rio Major 2022. With a strong mix of skill and teamwork, they have proven themselves formidable opponents on the world stage.

Outsiders

This relatively new team has made a big impact in their short existence. Formed in 2020, they have already secured numerous top finishes in various tournaments, including first-place finishes at the Intel Extreme Masters Rio Major 2022 and ESL Challenger at DreamHack Rotterdam 2022.

With a roster brimming with skilled and experienced players, including Aleksei "Qikert" Golubev and veteran in-game leader Dzhami "Jame" Ali, Outsiders have quickly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with. Keep an eye on this side in 2023, as they will continue their ascent.

Navi

One of the most renowned and respected teams in the scene, Navi has a long history of success in CS:GO. With a strong lineup of talented personnel, including Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev and Denis "electroNic" Sharipov, their consistency is almost unrivaled.

Despite some ups and downs in recent years, Navi has consistently placed well in tournaments, including a first-place finish at the BLAST Premier: Spring Finals 2022. With their blend of experience and ingenuity, Navi will surely be a contender for any tournament in 2023.

Liquid

This North American CS:GO team has secured multiple strong finishes in recent years and shows no signs of slowing down. Led by in-game leader Nicholas "nitr0" Cannella and featuring a roster full of skilled players, including Jonathan "EliGE" Jablonowski and Keith "NAF" Markovic, Liquid is a handful for anyone.

In 2021, the team had several strong finishes, securing first place at the cs_summit 8 and second spot at Regional Major Rankings 2021: North America. With their mix of individual skills and impeccable teamwork, Liquid will be a contender in 2023.

Faze

This international CS:GO team has a reputation for being one of the most skilled and immaculate in the landscape. With a roster full of impeccable talent from various countries, including Finn "karrigan" Andersen, Håvard "rain" Nygaard, and Helvijs "broky" Saukants, Faze's credibility speaks for itself.

The team has notched up several strong finishes in recent years, including the first position at the Intel Extreme Masters XVII - Cologne and second place at the BLAST Premier: Fall Finals 2022. Their individual prowess and coordination make them formidable opponents, justifying their positions as favorites for any tournament.

Overall, these five teams are definitely worth watching in 2023. With their mix of experience, skill, and talent, they will surely be contenders in any competition they enter. Whether you are a fan of CS:GO or looking for exciting competitive action, these sides will certainly leave you breathless.

