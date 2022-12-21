5 best North American (NA) Valorant pros in 2022

Valorant's esports scene has not stopped growing since its launch in 2020. It reached new heights in 2022, with viewers from all over the world tuning in to live broadcasts of tournaments to show support for their favorite teams.

NA (North America) teams had a fantastic journey in VCT this year. The four teams representing the region at the international events were OpTic Gaming, XSET, 100 Thieves, and The Guard. OpTic Gaming even brought home a trophy from VCT Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik.

This article lists five of the best Valorant pros from the NA region in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

yay, Cryocells and 3 other Valorant players who outperformed the rest in NA in 2022

1) trent

Trent "trent" Cairns is an esports player who plies his trade for The Guard. He usually serves as the Initiator in his team but has played the Controller Viper when needed. His most-played Agent in the past year is Sova.

Trent and his team, The Guard, shook the NA Valorant scene at the beginning of 2022. They were able to dominate the top teams in NA and even quality for VCT Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik.

Trent was at the forefront of this success. His mechanical skills and aim impressed everyone watching. His 1v2 clutch against OpTic Gaming on Split showed just how good he was with not just his aim but also his utility usage.

Thanks to his performances, Trent quickly became one of the most popular players in the Valorant esports scene.

2) Derrek

Derrek "Derrek" Ha plays for 100 Thieves. He is usually the Initiator in his team but has also played the Sentinel Sage when needed. His most-played Agent in the past year is Sova.

100 Thieves signed Derrek to form a new and revamped roster. The team dominated NA in a very short span of time. They also won the Champion Tour NA: Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ) to secure their spot in Valorant Champions.

Derrek was the clutch king of the team. His utilities were always on point, and so was his aim. His 3k in Overtime against Sentinels (on Fracture) during the NA LCQ is considered one of the cleanest aims ever in VCT.

3) Marved

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen is a Canadian esports player who last plied his trade for OpTic Gaming. He mostly played Controller for the team but also took on the role of Initiator (KAY/O) in the past. His most-played Agent in the past year is Brimstone.

OpTic Gaming were the best team from NA in VCT 2022. They were always consistent and finished in at least the top three in every international event. This includes their win at VCT Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik.

Marved was the X factor of OpTic Gaming, stepping up whenever the situation called for it. Even as a Controller player, he was able to frag and clutch out crucial rounds for his team. The ace clutch he made against KRU Esports on Ascent during Masters Reykjavik was one of the reasons his team won that map.

4) Cryocells

Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban currently plays for 100 Thieves. He has mostly played two Agents this year: the Duelist Jett and the Sentinel Chamber. Jett is his most-played Agent in the past year.

XSET were among the top teams in NA alongside OpTic Gaming. Despite this status, they would always fall short of qualifying in international events. This changed in 2022.

XSET proved their worth when they defeated Fnatic very comfortably during Valorant Champions 2022 in Istanbul.

Cryocells is an insanely skilled player. He is considered one of the best Operator players in the world.

5) yay

Jaccob "yay" White is an esports player who currently plies his trade for Cloud9. He mostly played the Agent Chamber in the past year.

OpTic Gaming were among the top teams of the Valorant Champions Tour in 2022. The team was methodical and experienced. yay was the most dangerous player on the roster. He was even capable of flipping matches in his favor on occasion.

yay is definitely one of the best esports players in Valorant right now. It will be exciting to see if he can stay at the top in VCT 2023.

