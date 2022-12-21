NAVI announces CS:GO charity tournament featuring S1mple, mezii, and others to raise funds for medical aid in Ukraine 

Natus Vincere (NAVI) is hosting the Born to Be Brave Counter Stike: Global Offensive charity tournament to raise money for Ukraine. The tournament will feature top players such as S1mple, sdy, and b1t. Players from other organizations will also join, and all of the proceeds will be used to help provide medical aid to those in need.

The recent conflict over the Donbas region in Eastern Ukraine has been widely criticized by many around the world. As a Ukrainian team based in Kyiv, NAVI is organizing the event to help those affected. Four teams and 20 world-class players will face off in the Born to Be Brave tournament on December 22.

S1mple is giving away his IEM Cologne 2021 MVP medal at NAVI's Born to Be Brave Counter Stike: Global Offensive charity tournament

Last week, NAVI announced that instead of celebrating their organization's birthday as normal, they would be hosting a charity event this year to provide relief to those in need in Ukraine:

"Born To Win team turns 13, but we won't celebrate our birthday this year because of the war started by Russia against Ukraine. Instead, we're going to host a charity Born To Be Brave CS:GO Tournament to help Ukraine. In order to help we'll gather best teams and best fans - you."

NAVI @natusvincere It's your chance to win 1v1 with @s1mpleO , his sign on Steam, skin from his inventory, or his IEM Cologne 2021 MVP medal. Follow the link and make your donation! ad.navi.gg/brave It's your chance to win 1v1 with @s1mpleO, his sign on Steam, skin from his inventory, or his IEM Cologne 2021 MVP medal. Follow the link and make your donation! ad.navi.gg/brave https://t.co/9RTgjYQ1Wr

S1mple, who won PC Player of the Year at the Esports Awards 2022, is a Ukrainian national. The CS prodigy is set to give away a couple of personal items during the event to increase interest. In a recent video, S1mple invited the community to watch the tournament and donate to the charity:

"Hey, guys. I hope you will join us in the charity stream on 22nd December, and I'm gonna do some giveaways."

He also listed some of the items that will be sent to the top donors, including his hard-fought IEM Cologne 2021 MVP medal for his excellent performance when he led NAVI to victory against G2 in the finals.

"The first one I think the most important is MVP medal from IEM Cologne 2021. There's going to be a Steam Signature as well. There is going to be Glock Fade. I think it's my favorite skin from pistols, the Glock Fade. And there's gonna be 1V1 Aimlabs it seems, with one of you."

Twitter reactions

eLipz @eLipz @natusvincere @s1mpleO Donated and entered the raffles. I hope it will be a big succes! @natusvincere @s1mpleO Donated and entered the raffles. I hope it will be a big succes!

As the tournament draws nearer, many NAVI and CS fans have begun showing their support, commending the initiative and donating to the charity.

Big players such as mezii, dev1ce, apEX, and k0nfig will be joining the Born To Be Brave tournament, and the top donators will get the chance to enter different raffles for various items, including S1mple's stream signature, a chance to meet him over Discord, and a ticket to a CS:GO Major of their choice.

Poll : 0 votes