VCT Masters Tokyo 2023: Schedule, venues, tickets, and more

By Adarsh J Kumar
Modified Mar 19, 2023 21:56 IST
VCT Masters Tokyo schedule and venue (Image via Riot Games)
Twelve of the finest VCT contenders from all over the Americas, Pacific, EMEA, and China are set to convene in Tokyo, Japan, later this year to test their strengths out in the only Masters event of the season, VCT Masters: Tokyo.

VCT Masters: Tokyo will kick-off on June 11, 2023, and will continue until June 25, 2023. The tournament will feature the top 4 teams from the EMEA League, the top 3 teams from the Americas and Pacific Leagues, and 2 teams from China.

Riot Games officially revealed the location for the event in December 2022. With Masters: Tokyo being just over two months away, Riot have disclosed the venue for all the matches in the tournament.

Riot Games reveals schedule and venue for VCT Masters Tokyo 2023

Some of the best Valorant teams from all over the world will make their way to Tokyo in June to compete for the first-ever Masters tournament in Valorant's franchising era.

Teams will qualify on the basis of their position in their regional franchise leagues. While all 3 leagues were provided with 3 slots each, EMEA earned an additional slot to compete in the Masters: Tokyo after Fnatic emerged as champions of VCT LOCK//IN 2023. Riot also recently announced that the Chinese region, despite not being part of the International Leagues, will receive two slots for the event.

Format and prize pool for the Masters: Tokyo is yet to be announced by Riot Games. However, Valorant enthusiasts can find all the other relevant information regarding the tournament listed below.

Venue

VCT Masters: Tokyo will be held at two separate venues. All the initial matches in the tournament will take place at the Tipstar Dome Chiba, whereas the Lower and Grand Finals will be held at the Makuhari Messe. Here are the locations of the venues.

  • Tipstar Dome Chiba: 4 Chome-1-1 Benten, Chuo Ward, Chiba, 260-0045, Japan
  • Makuhari Messe: 2-chōme-1 Nakase, Mihama Ward, Chiba, 261-0023, Japan

Tickets

Ticket sales for Masters: Tokyo are scheduled to commence on March 24, 2023. More information regarding ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

Schedule

Here is the full schedule for the Masters Tokyo:

  • Group Stage - Sunday, June 11
  • Group Stage - Monday, June 12
  • Group Stage - Tuesday, June 13
  • Group Stage - Wednesday, June 14
  • No Matches - Thursday, June 15
  • Upper Bracket Round 1 - Friday, June 16
  • Upper Bracket Round 1 - Saturday, June 17
  • Lower Bracket Round 1 - Sunday, June 18
  • Upper Bracket Round 2 - Monday, June 19
  • Lower Bracket Round 2 - Tuesday, June 20
  • Lower Bracket Round 3 & Upper Bracket Round 3 - Wednesday, June 21
  • No Matches - Thursday, June 22
  • No Matches - Friday, June 23
  • Lower Final - Saturday, June 24
  • Grand Final - Sunday, June 25
Riot Games will disclose the official match timings for the VCT Masters: Tokyo in the coming weeks. Fans of Valorant esports can tune into Sportskeeda for more updates regarding the event.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
