VCT EMEA League 2023: Teams, schedule, live results, and more

Ten of Europe's most prominent Valorant organizations will convene in Berlin, Germany, to compete for the first-ever edition of the VCT EMEA League.

Between March 27 and May 28, 2023, these ten teams will battle it out at Messe Berlin Charlottenburg in Berlin, vying for glory and the opportunity to establish themselves as the best team from the EMEA region.

Teams will compete in two different stages of the tournament as they strive to earn EMEA's promised slots for the only Masters event of the year, VCT Tokyo, and the 2023 Valorant Champions.

Franchised teams from Pacific and the Americas will receive only 3 slots for VCT Masters Tokyo. EMEA, on the other hand, will receive an additional slot at the event, owing to FNATIC's victory at the VCT LOCK//IN 2023.

Everything to know about VCT EMEA League 2023

Format

The first stage of the 2023 VCT EMEA League will feature its Regular Season, where all 10 contenders will be put to the test in a single round-robin bracket. All the teams will play against each of their 9 opponents once in this stage of the EMEA League.

The regular season will conclude after 8 decisive weeks of matchups. By the end of this stage, the top 6 teams will progress to the EMEA League Playoffs. All matches in the regular season will be held as best-of-threes.

The top 6 teams from the regular season will then engage in a double-elimination playoff bracket, which will ultimately declare the winner of the 2023 VCT EMEA League and award the top 4 teams an extra slot at the VCT Masters Tokyo 2023. All Playoffs matchups will be best-of-threes, with the exception of the Upper, Lower, and Grand Final matches, which will be held as best-of-fives.

Teams

Listed below are all ten European teams that will compete in the inaugural edition of the VCT EMEA League.

FNATIC (Europe)

(Europe) Giants Gaming (Europe)

(Europe) NAVI (Europe)

(Europe) Team Heretics (Europe)

(Europe) KOI (Europe)

(Europe) Team Liquid (Europe)

(Europe) Team Vitality (Europe)

(Europe) FUT Esports (Turkey)

(Turkey) BBL Esports (Turkey)

(Turkey) Karmine Corp (France)

Schedule & Live Results

Note: Results will be updated regularly after the VCT EMEA League starts.

Regular Season (March 27 - May 19)

Week 1 (March 27 - 31)

Monday, March 27

FNATIC vs Giants: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST

8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST KOI vs NAVI: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)

Tuesday, March 28

Heretics vs FUT Esports: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST

8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST Liquid vs Vitality: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)

Wednesday, March 29

NAVI vs Giants: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST

8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST Karmine Corp vs BBL Esports: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)

Thursday, March 30

Liquid vs FUT Esports: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST

8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST KOI vs Vitality: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)

Friday, March 31

FNATIC vs BBL Esports: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST

8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST Heretics vs Karmine Corp: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)

Week 2 (April 5 - 7)

Wednesday, April 5

Vitality vs FUT Esports: 10 am PT/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST

Thusday, April 6

NAVI vs BBL Esports: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST

8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST FNATIC vs Heretics: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)

Friday, April 7

Liquid vs Karmine Corp: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST

8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST KOI vs Giants: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)

Leo Faria @lhfaria VCT LOCK//IN was awesome, but it was just the start of the season! We'll see you in less than a month for the historical kickoff of our three brand-new international leagues! VCT Americas: Apr 1, VCT EMEA: Mar 27, VCT Pacific: Mar 25. VCT LOCK//IN was awesome, but it was just the start of the season! We'll see you in less than a month for the historical kickoff of our three brand-new international leagues! VCT Americas: Apr 1, VCT EMEA: Mar 27, VCT Pacific: Mar 25. https://t.co/QX9JFm3OG9

Week 3 (April 12 - 14)

Wednesday, April 12

NAVI vs Heretics: 10 am PT/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST

Thusday, April 13

KOI vs FUT Esports: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST

8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST Liquid vs FNATIC: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)

Friday, April 14

Giants vs BBL Esports: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST

8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST Vitality vs Karmine Corp: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)

Week 4 (April 19 - 21)

Wednesday, April 19

Heretics vs Liquid: 10 am PT/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST

Thusday, April 20

KOI vs FNATIC: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST

8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST FUT Esports vs Giants : 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)

Friday, April 21

Karmine Corp vs NAVI: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST

8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST BBL Esports vs Vitality: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)

Week 5 (April 26 - 28)

Wednesday, April 26

Giants vs Liquid: 10 am PT/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST

Thusday, April 27

BBL vs Heretics: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST

8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST KOI vs Karmine Corp: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)

Friday, April 28

FUT Esports vs FNATIC: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST

8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST Vitality vs NAVI: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)

Week 6 (May 3 - 5)

Wednesday, May 3

Vitality vs FNATIC: 10 am PT/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST

Thusday, May 4

FUT Esports vs Karmine Corp: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST

8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST KOI vs BBL Esports: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)

Friday, May 5

NAVI vs Liquid: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST

8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST Giants vs Heretics: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)

Week 7 (May 10 - 12)

Wednesday, May 10

Giants vs Vitality: 10 am PT/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST

Thusday, May 11

FUT Esports vs NAVI: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST

8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST Karmine Corp vs FNATIC: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)

Friday, May 12

BBL Esports vs Liquid: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST

8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST KOI vs Heretics: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)

Week 8 (May 17 - 19)

Wednesday, May 17

FNATIC vs NAVI: 10 am PT/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST

Thusday, May 18

Heretics vs Vitality: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST

8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST Karmine Corp vs Giants: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)

Friday, May 19

KOI vs Liquid: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST

8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST BBL Esports vs FUT Esports: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)

Note: Playoffs schedule will be updated once Riot Games officially releases the full schedule

League Table

Note: The League Table will be updated regularly after the VCT EMEA League starts.

Teams Win-Loss Maps Rounds BBL Esports FNATIC FUT Esports Giants Gaming Karmine Corp Natus Vincere Team Heretics KOI Team Liquid Team Vitality

Where to watch

Interested readers can tune into Valorant esports' official accounts on Twitch and YouTube to watch the 2023 VCT EMEA League live in action. Additionally, readers can check out the official watchparties held by various Valorant players and streamers worldwide.

The VCT EMEA League will officially be broadcast in English, Spanish, Turkish, and French, among other languages, every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, starting at 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST.

The first day of every gameweek will feature only one match, whereas the remaining two days will have two matches each. The EMEA League will kick off with the FNATIC vs Giants matchup on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST.

Poll : 0 votes