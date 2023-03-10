VCT EMEA League 2023: Teams, schedule, live results, and more

Ten of Europe's most prominent Valorant organizations will convene in Berlin, Germany, to compete for the first-ever edition of the VCT EMEA League.
Between March 27 and May 28, 2023, these ten teams will battle it out at Messe Berlin Charlottenburg in Berlin, vying for glory and the opportunity to establish themselves as the best team from the EMEA region.
Teams will compete in two different stages of the tournament as they strive to earn EMEA's promised slots for the only Masters event of the year, VCT Tokyo, and the 2023 Valorant Champions.
Franchised teams from Pacific and the Americas will receive only 3 slots for VCT Masters Tokyo. EMEA, on the other hand, will receive an additional slot at the event, owing to FNATIC's victory at the VCT LOCK//IN 2023.
Everything to know about VCT EMEA League 2023
Format
The first stage of the 2023 VCT EMEA League will feature its Regular Season, where all 10 contenders will be put to the test in a single round-robin bracket. All the teams will play against each of their 9 opponents once in this stage of the EMEA League.
The regular season will conclude after 8 decisive weeks of matchups. By the end of this stage, the top 6 teams will progress to the EMEA League Playoffs. All matches in the regular season will be held as best-of-threes.
The top 6 teams from the regular season will then engage in a double-elimination playoff bracket, which will ultimately declare the winner of the 2023 VCT EMEA League and award the top 4 teams an extra slot at the VCT Masters Tokyo 2023. All Playoffs matchups will be best-of-threes, with the exception of the Upper, Lower, and Grand Final matches, which will be held as best-of-fives.
Teams
Listed below are all ten European teams that will compete in the inaugural edition of the VCT EMEA League.
- FNATIC (Europe)
- Giants Gaming (Europe)
- NAVI (Europe)
- Team Heretics (Europe)
- KOI (Europe)
- Team Liquid (Europe)
- Team Vitality (Europe)
- FUT Esports (Turkey)
- BBL Esports (Turkey)
- Karmine Corp (France)
Schedule & Live Results
Note: Results will be updated regularly after the VCT EMEA League starts.
Regular Season (March 27 - May 19)
Week 1 (March 27 - 31)
Monday, March 27
- FNATIC vs Giants: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST
- KOI vs NAVI: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)
Tuesday, March 28
- Heretics vs FUT Esports: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST
- Liquid vs Vitality: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)
Wednesday, March 29
- NAVI vs Giants: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST
- Karmine Corp vs BBL Esports: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)
Thursday, March 30
- Liquid vs FUT Esports: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST
- KOI vs Vitality: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)
Friday, March 31
- FNATIC vs BBL Esports: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST
- Heretics vs Karmine Corp: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)
Week 2 (April 5 - 7)
Wednesday, April 5
- Vitality vs FUT Esports: 10 am PT/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST
Thusday, April 6
- NAVI vs BBL Esports: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST
- FNATIC vs Heretics: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)
Friday, April 7
- Liquid vs Karmine Corp: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST
- KOI vs Giants: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)
Week 3 (April 12 - 14)
Wednesday, April 12
- NAVI vs Heretics: 10 am PT/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST
Thusday, April 13
- KOI vs FUT Esports: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST
- Liquid vs FNATIC: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)
Friday, April 14
- Giants vs BBL Esports: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST
- Vitality vs Karmine Corp: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)
Week 4 (April 19 - 21)
Wednesday, April 19
- Heretics vs Liquid: 10 am PT/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST
Thusday, April 20
- KOI vs FNATIC: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST
- FUT Esports vs Giants : 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)
Friday, April 21
- Karmine Corp vs NAVI: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST
- BBL Esports vs Vitality: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)
Week 5 (April 26 - 28)
Wednesday, April 26
- Giants vs Liquid: 10 am PT/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST
Thusday, April 27
- BBL vs Heretics: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST
- KOI vs Karmine Corp: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)
Friday, April 28
- FUT Esports vs FNATIC: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST
- Vitality vs NAVI: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)
Week 6 (May 3 - 5)
Wednesday, May 3
- Vitality vs FNATIC: 10 am PT/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST
Thusday, May 4
- FUT Esports vs Karmine Corp: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST
- KOI vs BBL Esports: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)
Friday, May 5
- NAVI vs Liquid: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST
- Giants vs Heretics: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)
Week 7 (May 10 - 12)
Wednesday, May 10
- Giants vs Vitality: 10 am PT/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST
Thusday, May 11
- FUT Esports vs NAVI: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST
- Karmine Corp vs FNATIC: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)
Friday, May 12
- BBL Esports vs Liquid: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST
- KOI vs Heretics: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)
Week 8 (May 17 - 19)
Wednesday, May 17
- FNATIC vs NAVI: 10 am PT/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST
Thusday, May 18
- Heretics vs Vitality: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST
- Karmine Corp vs Giants: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)
Friday, May 19
- KOI vs Liquid: 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST
- BBL Esports vs FUT Esports: 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)
Note: Playoffs schedule will be updated once Riot Games officially releases the full schedule
League Table
Note: The League Table will be updated regularly after the VCT EMEA League starts.
Where to watch
Interested readers can tune into Valorant esports' official accounts on Twitch and YouTube to watch the 2023 VCT EMEA League live in action. Additionally, readers can check out the official watchparties held by various Valorant players and streamers worldwide.
The VCT EMEA League will officially be broadcast in English, Spanish, Turkish, and French, among other languages, every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, starting at 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST.
The first day of every gameweek will feature only one match, whereas the remaining two days will have two matches each. The EMEA League will kick off with the FNATIC vs Giants matchup on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST.