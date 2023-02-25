Shao Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a character-based tactical shooter that came out in 2020. The game has Agents with specific abilities that make gunfights more complex, but the central focus is still on shooting. Therefore, optimal settings that smooth the gunplay experience are crucial.

The Valorant settings menu provides many options, which can throw off players unfamiliar with certain terms. Tuning these settings based on your PC specs and individual preferences is important to ensure you can give your best in-game. This is where looking at the settings of professional players is useful.

Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky is a Russian professional Valorant player currently in the Natus Vincere squad. He migrated to this new team along with most of his other teammates after his last team, FunPlus Phoenix, failed to make it into the partnership model with Riot Games.

This article will give you all the details about Shao's settings in Valorant, such as his mouse settings, crosshair, video settings, and peripherals.

Valorant settings and peripherals used by NAVI's Shao in 2023

Listed below, you will find all details about Shao's Valorant settings and peripherals he used.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.428

eDPI: 171.2

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 5

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Red

Crosshair Color: #FF0000

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size:0.9

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Medium

Texture Quality: Medium

Detail Quality: Medium

UI Quality: Medium

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: On

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Xtrfy M4 Wireless

Mousepad: VAXEE PA Black

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC specifications

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super

Shao is known as the clutch master of his team and can be found in the primary Initiator role on his team. He usually plays more passive Agents in Valorant, like Sova and Fade, and is often the last person alive on his team, as he uses his abilities from the backlines to set his teammates up.

His controlled playstyle makes him one of the best support players in the world and someone his teammates can always trust to have their back. If you believe you have a similar playstyle as Shao but can't zero in on the best Valorant settings to optimize your gameplay, this article covers you.

