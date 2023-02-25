Shao Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a character-based tactical shooter that came out in 2020. The game has Agents with specific abilities that make gunfights more complex, but the central focus is still on shooting. Therefore, optimal settings that smooth the gunplay experience are crucial.
The Valorant settings menu provides many options, which can throw off players unfamiliar with certain terms. Tuning these settings based on your PC specs and individual preferences is important to ensure you can give your best in-game. This is where looking at the settings of professional players is useful.
Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky is a Russian professional Valorant player currently in the Natus Vincere squad. He migrated to this new team along with most of his other teammates after his last team, FunPlus Phoenix, failed to make it into the partnership model with Riot Games.
This article will give you all the details about Shao's settings in Valorant, such as his mouse settings, crosshair, video settings, and peripherals.
Valorant settings and peripherals used by NAVI's Shao in 2023
Listed below, you will find all details about Shao's Valorant settings and peripherals he used.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.428
- eDPI: 171.2
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 5
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Red
- Crosshair Color: #FF0000
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 2
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size:0.9
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Detail Quality: Medium
- UI Quality: Medium
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: On
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Xtrfy M4 Wireless
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA Black
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
PC specifications
- Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super
Shao is known as the clutch master of his team and can be found in the primary Initiator role on his team. He usually plays more passive Agents in Valorant, like Sova and Fade, and is often the last person alive on his team, as he uses his abilities from the backlines to set his teammates up.
His controlled playstyle makes him one of the best support players in the world and someone his teammates can always trust to have their back. If you believe you have a similar playstyle as Shao but can't zero in on the best Valorant settings to optimize your gameplay, this article covers you.