crashies Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant, Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter, came out in 2020. Since then, it has seen the addition of many different Agents and several mechanics. However, its focus on gun-based combat has not changed. Valorant continues to thrive as one of the most complex shooting games out there.
Its settings menu can sometimes throw off even the most seasoned players with the number of options it offers. This is where looking at the settings of professional gamers comes in handy.
Austin "crashies" Roberts is an American Valorant player who is currently on the NRG Valorant team. He is most often seen playing the Initiator role for his squad. This article will give you a look at all his in-game settings, as well as the peripherals used by him.
Valorant settings and peripherals used by NRG's crashies in 2023
Provided below are crashies' in-game settings in Valorant, such as sensitivity, crosshair, video settings, and more.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.25
- eDPI: 200
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.875
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Crosshair Color: #00FF00
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: On
- Cast Shadows: On
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless
- Mousepad: Razer Strider
- Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2
PC specifications
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080
If you believe you have a similar playstyle to crahsies, the information offered above will be highly beneficial for you in Valorant. However, it is advisable to tweak them to your exact needs to achieve the perfect settings. This will allow you to start dominating your ranked games.
crashies rose to fame as a member of the Envy and then OpTic Gaming rosters, which competed in many international LAN events in the game's short history. Moreover, he even went on to win the Masters Reykjavik in 2022 with the latter team, who also came second in Champions 2022. Needless to say, he has cemented his spot as one of the best Initiators in the world.
In the 2023 season, he will play for the NRG squad, which consists of his previous teammates as well as Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks. He will most likely retain his position as the roster's Initiator and will display his skills in the new NRG jersey against the European KOI at the VCT LOCK//IN event in Sao Paulo.