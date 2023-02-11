crashies Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant, Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter, came out in 2020. Since then, it has seen the addition of many different Agents and several mechanics. However, its focus on gun-based combat has not changed. Valorant continues to thrive as one of the most complex shooting games out there.

Its settings menu can sometimes throw off even the most seasoned players with the number of options it offers. This is where looking at the settings of professional gamers comes in handy.

Austin "crashies" Roberts is an American Valorant player who is currently on the NRG Valorant team. He is most often seen playing the Initiator role for his squad. This article will give you a look at all his in-game settings, as well as the peripherals used by him.

Valorant settings and peripherals used by NRG's crashies in 2023

Provided below are crashies' in-game settings in Valorant, such as sensitivity, crosshair, video settings, and more.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.25

eDPI: 200

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.875

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Crosshair Color: #00FF00

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: On

Distortion: On

Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless

Mousepad: Razer Strider

Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL

Headset: Razer BlackShark V2

PC specifications

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080

If you believe you have a similar playstyle to crahsies, the information offered above will be highly beneficial for you in Valorant. However, it is advisable to tweak them to your exact needs to achieve the perfect settings. This will allow you to start dominating your ranked games.

crashies rose to fame as a member of the Envy and then OpTic Gaming rosters, which competed in many international LAN events in the game's short history. Moreover, he even went on to win the Masters Reykjavik in 2022 with the latter team, who also came second in Champions 2022. Needless to say, he has cemented his spot as one of the best Initiators in the world.

In the 2023 season, he will play for the NRG squad, which consists of his previous teammates as well as Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks. He will most likely retain his position as the roster's Initiator and will display his skills in the new NRG jersey against the European KOI at the VCT LOCK//IN event in Sao Paulo.

