The final week of the League of Legends LEC Summer Split is officially underway as G2 Esports, Fnatic, and Team Heretics are the first three to lock in their spots in the Group Stage. With 10 games remaining, seven teams are in the race to secure the remaining five spots available in the Group Stage. Each matchup from today will be extremely important for the lineups that have not qualified yet.

The Match of the Week will feature two qualified rosters, Team Heretics and Fnatic. Both of these underwent changes in lineup and have improved significantly. This matchup will be quite exciting as both are looking to make a push for the top two spots in the regular season.

Team Heretics vs Fnatic: Who will win the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Match of the Week?

Predictions

Team Heretics have had a surprising resurgence in the Summer Split after the addition of Vincent "Vetheo" Berrié and the promotion of Victor "Flakked" Lirola Tortosa from the academy roster. Both of these players have had hard-carry performances and have been big enablers for Heretics's success so far.

Team Heretics love to be involved in scrappy teamfights and have primarily come out on top in these situations. This playstyle has suited them very well as they are the third to lock in a spot in the Group Stage. They do tend to get sloppy at times and are definitely beatable as showcased by Excel and KOI.

Fnatic are one of the strongest lineups in the LEC at the moment. With a 6-1 record, the iconic European team is currently tied in first place with longtime rivals, G2 Esports. The addition of Oh "Noah" Hyeon-taek and Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus as the new botlane has done wonders for this team. The team has looked extremely decisive and dominant in their victories.

Fnatic have showcased a calm and discplined playstyle. They do not tend to panick in high-pressure moments as showcased in their latest matchup against Team BDS. Noah, in particular, has been a standout player in the split so far with a ridiculous KDA of 90. His only death came against G2 Esports, which was the only game Fnatic lost.

Both teams are looking strong heading into this matchup. However, Fnatic look a cut above Team Heretics in terms of gameplay and individual talent. Fnatic's clean early- to mid-game should be enough for them to take care of Heretics' chaotic playstyle. Fnatic are the expected favorites to win this matchup.

Head-to-head

Team Heretics and Fnatic have faced each other twice in the 2023 League of Legends LEC Season. The current head-to-head record between these teams stand at 1-1.

Recent results

Team Heretics' latest result in the League of Legends LEC Summer Split was a win against MAD Lions.

Similarly, Fnatic's latest result in the League of Legends LEC Summer Split was a win against Team BDS.

Expected rosters

Team Heretics

Top - Shunsuke "Evi" Murase

Murase Jungle - Marcin "Jankos" Jankowski

Jankowski Mid - Vincent "Vetheo" Berrié

Berrié ADC - Victor "Flakked" Lirola Tortosa

Lirola Tortosa Support - Mertai "Mersa" Sari

Sari Head Coach - Peter Dun

Fnatic

Top - Óscar "Oscarinin" Muñoz Jiménez

Muñoz Jiménez Jungle - Iván "Razork" Martín Díaz

Martín Díaz Mid - Marek "Humanoid" Brázda

Brázda ADC - Oh "Noah" Hyeon-taek

Hyeon-taek Support - Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus

Trybus Head Coach - Tomáš "Nightshare" Kněžínek

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the LEC Match of the Week between Team Heretics and Fnatic on the League of Legends LEC Twitch and YouTube channels. Alternatively, popular co-streamers such as IWDominate and LS are also available for those who want to have a different viewing experience.

The match will take place on July 2, 2023 at 11:30 pm IST/8:00pm CEST/11:00 am PDT.

