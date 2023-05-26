5 best teams heading into League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split is a few weeks away, as the 10 teams are gearing up to hit the rift again. There have been a couple of roster swaps during the mini off-season between the Spring and Summer Split. The Summer Split is expected to be exciting, with multiple strong teams in the mix looking to hoist the title.

This article lists the five best teams that have a real chance at winning the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

G2 Esports, Team Vitality, and more are early favorites to win the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split

1) G2 Esports

G2 are an extremely scary team to go against (Image via LoL Esports)

Despite having a poor Spring Split where they finished in fourth place, G2 Esports were the best-performing team at League of Legends MSI 2023. They were able to go toe-to-toe against some of the best Eastern teams in the world, such as Bilibili Gaming and Gen.G. Rookie jungler Martin "Yike" Sundelin made a name for himself at his first international tournament and impressed fans all over the world.

G2 will be coming to the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split as one of the early favorites to win the title. Their explosive gameplay, along with plenty of unconventional picks, makes them a tough challenge for European competition.

With newly gained experience from MSI 2023, G2 will be a fearsome opponent and the team to beat in the Summer Split.

G2 Esports' roster:

Top - Sergen "BrokenBlade" Çelik

Çelik Jungle - Martin "Yike" Sundelin

Sundelin Mid - Rasmus "Caps" Winther

Winther ADC - Steven "Hans sama" Liv

Liv Support - Mihael "Mikyx" Mehle

2) Team Vitality

Team Vitality look to bounce back in the Summer Split (Image via Flickr)

On paper, Team Vitality are one of the strongest teams that the LEC has to offer. However, they have been quite disappointing in both the Winter and Spring Splits of the LEC. They had a better finish in Spring, but the roster, with big names such as Zhou "Bo" Yang-Bo, Luka "Perkz" Perkovic, and Elias "Upset" Lipp, were expected to win the trophy.

Vitality are looking to come back stronger heading into the Summer Split. Bo, in particular, had a rough showing in the LEC Spring Playoffs.

Vitality have one of the highest peaks out of any European League of Legends team. If they can fix their chemistry, teamwork, and communication issues, they can be a real threat and a big favorite to win the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split.

Team Vitality's roster:

Top - Kyeong "Photon" Gyu-tae

Gyu-tae Jungle - Zhou "Bo" Yang-Bo

Yang-Bo Mid - Luka "Perkz" Perkovic

Perkovic ADC - Elias "Upset" Lipp

Lipp Support - Norman "Kaiser" Kaiser

3) MAD Lions

MAD Lions should not be underestimated (Image via LoL Esports)

MAD Lions had an extremely disappointing MSI 2023. The League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split champions were unable to win a single game in the international tournament as they were handily defeated by Korean team T1 and regional rivals G2 Esports.

Despite this big setback in momentum, MAD Lions should not be counted out of title contention in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split. They have talented players such as Javier "Elyoya" Prades Batalla and Kim "Chasy" Dong-Hyeon, who are able to stand their ground and dominate their regional counterparts.

MAD Lions have previously showcased that they can bounce back from terrible scenarios in the LEC. They should be considered to be one of the strongest teams coming into the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split.

MAD Lions' roster:

Top - Kim "Chasy" Dong-Hyeon

Dong-Hyeon Jungle - Javier "Elyoya" Prades Batalla

Prades Batalla Mid - Yasin "Nisqy" Dinçer

Dinçer ADC - Matyáš "Carzzy" Orság

Orság Support - Zdravets "Hylissang" Galabov

4) Team BDS

Team BDS aim to win it all in the Summer Split (Image via LoL Esports)

Team BDS surprised plenty of fans in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split. The team showcased a level of teamwork and cohesion that was simply beautiful to watch. Players like Adam "Adam" Maanane provided a lot of flexibility in the draft and often drew target bans from enemy teams.

Team BDS ultimately choked in the Grand Finals against MAD Lions and were reverse swept. A big factor in their loss was their lack of adaptability and the team's overreliance on teamfight and scaling comps.

Team BDS are one of the best teams heading into the Summer Split, which gives them a good chance to prove that their run in the Spring Split was not a fluke. If they can fix their main weaknesses, they can go all the way once again and have the chance to win the trophy.

Team BDS' roster:

Top - Adam "Adam" Maanane

Maanane Jungle - Théo "Sheo" Borile

Borile Mid - Ilias "nuc" Bizriken

Bizriken ADC - Juš "Crownie" Marušič

Marušič Support - Labros "Labrov" Papoutsakis

5) Fnatic

Fnatic have a good chance this split with a revamped bot lane (Image via LoL Esports)

Fnatic had one of the worst starts to the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split. They managed to bounce back to qualify for the Group Stage, where they were unable to translate their momentum. The team lost both best-of-threes, with their loss against eventual champions, MAD Lions, being extremely close.

Fnatic have now reportedly integrated Oh "Noah" Hyeon-Taek. They have also traded support Henk "Advienne" Reijenga to KOI in exchange for Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus. Noah is one of the most sought-after ADCs in the European Regional Leagues. Trymbi has had a rough start to his 2023 season but has always showcased high mechanical skill and a good understanding of the game.

Fnatic's upgrade in the bot lane could be the key to them making a push for the top four and becoming one of the best teams in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split.

Fnatic's expected roster:

Top - Óscar "Oscarinin" Muñoz Jiménez

Muñoz Jiménez Jungle - Iván "Razork" Martín Díaz

Martín Díaz Mid - Marek "Humanoid" Brázda

Brázda ADC - Oh "Noah" Hyeon-Taek

Hyeon-Taek Support - Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus

This ends our list of the five best teams heading into the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split.

Poll : 0 votes