League of Legends LEC Summer Split and Season Finals 2023: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more

Riot Games has officially announced the dates for the LEC Summer Split and Season Finals 2023 during the ongoing Mid-Season Invitational (MSI). It is scheduled to take place at the LEC Studio in Berlin, Germany. Riot's mid-year break will take place in the first week of July. Although the dates have been revealed, the complete tournament fixtures and timings are yet to be confirmed.

The LEC Summer Split will follow the same format as the previous LEC splits, involving a single round-robin, group stage, and playoffs. Ten teams from the European region will compete for the LEC Finals 2023 spots, which will take place shortly after the summer split is over.

League of Legends LEC Summer Split and Season Finals 2023 schedule

Riot Games has revealed the dates of LEC Summer Split 2023, from June 17 to July 30. The Spring Split 2023 champions, MAD Lions, will look to defend their title as nine other European teams compete for the Season Finals spot.

Meanwhile, shortly after the summer split, the LEC Finals 2023 will take place on August 19. Match days will be held primarily on Saturdays and Sundays for the next four weeks.

The LEC Finals will feature six teams, including the champions of the LEC Winter, Spring, and Summer, along with three teams with the most championship points. The total accrued points from all three regular seasons will decide the teams.

Furthermore, the final showdown of the LEC Season Finals 2023 will take place from September 8 to September 10 in Montpellier, France.

G2 Esports and MAD Lions have already secured a spot in the season finals after their wins in the LEC Winter and Spring, respectively. The top three teams will qualify for the World Championship in 2023, while the fourth-placed team will compete in the World Qualifying Series.

Teams confirmed for the LEC Summer 2023 include:

Astralis

Excel Esports

Fnatic

G2 Esports

KOI

MAD Lions

SK Gaming

Team BDS

Team Heretics

Team Vitality

Ticket details

The tickets for the LEC Summer Split and LEC Season Finals 2023 matches at the LEC Studio in Berlin, Germany, will go on sale on May 26 at 8 am PT/ 8:30 pm IST. Tickets will be priced at $13.05 and will be available via emeatickets.lolesports.com. Tickets for the Season Finals in Montpellier, Occitania, will be available on June 19.

Meanwhile, Riot Games has announced that they will be moving their ticketing services to Vivenu from Eventbrite, which was the service in previous splits.

