Team BDS vs MAD Lions League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split Grand Final: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Grand Final match at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split is set to be a clash between Team BDS and MAD Lions. This match is going to be amazing simply based on the fact that these two have been quite exceptional so far. Team BDS has had an impressive run so far, finishing first in the regular season and securing a spot in the Grand Finals through the upper bracket.

MAD Lions, on the other hand, despite a rough start, recovered and defeated the likes of G2 Esports and Team Vitality on their road to the finals.

The winner of the match between Team BDS vs MAD Lions will qualify for MSI 2023 as the first seed from Europe. Hence, there is a lot more at stake here than just the LEC 2023 Spring Split trophy.

Preview of Team BDS vs MAD Lions at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split Grand Finals

Predictions

Team BDS has had an exceptional start to the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split, showcasing great consistency and dominance throughout the season. One of the key strengths of Team BDS is their remarkable coordination, with all players on the same page and having a clear plan regarding how they want to approach the game. This helps Team BDS to stand their ground even if it ends up falling behind within matches.

Crownie has been the star of Team BDS, but all their other players have extremely specialized roles that each of them performs to maximum efficiency. Overall, Team BDS is definitely the best European roster right now despite consisting of players who are often considered average on paper.

MAD Lions, on the other hand, had a really rocky start to the LEC 2023 Spring Split. The team was in a terrible spot and was on the brink of getting knocked out by Fnatic during the Group Stage. However, they managed to make a comeback and have been on a roll ever since.

MAD Lions crushed G2 Esports as well as Team Vitality in the best-of-five games and showcased immense proficiency over both the meta as well as their understanding of the various opponents in the LEC. Thus, it is safe to say that MAD Lions will put Team BDS to the test in the Grand Finals.

However, when it comes to predictions, Team BDS will have the upper hand simply because they are much more coordinated compared to MAD Lions. Thus, Team BDS is expected to grab a 3-2 victory against MAD Lions and clinch the LEC 2023 Spring Split trophy.

Head-to-head

Team BDS and MAD Lions have played against each other a total of six times in the past, with the former grabbing two victories and the latter grabbing four in total.

Previous results

Team BDS, in its last match, faced Team Vitality at the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split and grabbed an easy 3-0 victory.

MAD Lions faced the same Team Vitality in the lower bracket and grabbed a 3-1 victory.

League of Legends LEC 2023 rosters

Team BDS

Adam

Sheo

Nuc

Crownie

Labrov

MAD Lions

Chasy

Elyoya

Nisqy

Carzzy

Hylissang

Livestream details

Team BDS vs MAD Lions will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on April 23, 2023, at 9:30 pm IST/9 am PDT. It is also important to mention here that the draw show for MSI 2023 will be conducted right after the Grand Finals.

Poll : 0 votes