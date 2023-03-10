5 best toplaners at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split 

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split has concluded, and the European league is now ready to begin its next split, the LEC 2023 Spring Split. In addition, G2 Esports will try to retain their title, with the other teams vying for a seat at MSI 2023.

With several surprising results, such as FNC being heavily disappointed, Vitality's super squad underperforming, and G2 dominating after a slew of roster changes, the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split is sure to excite fans. Tournament kicks off March 11, 2023, with Fnatic v Excel.

Adam, Photon, and three others are expected to be the best toplaners heading into the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split

1) Adam (Team BDS)

Adam is one of the most aggressive EU toplaners (Image via Team BDS)

Adam is the first addition to the list and is predicted to be among the top five toplaners heading into the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split. He is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing and engaging players in his position, as Team BDS met expectations and had a reasonably respectable performance in the LEC 2023 Winter Split.

Adam is one of the most aggressive toplaners in the LEC and one of the few players in his position in the forthcoming LEC 2023 Spring Split who can win games by himself, as seen in the 2023 Winter Split.

While the 21-year-old might be a little too aggressive at times, he more than makes up for it by frequently carrying the games. With Team BDS appearing weaker than other League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split teams, watching how Adam manages to win games on his own will be intriguing.

2) Odoamne (Excel)

Odoamne is one of the best weakside toplaners in the LEC (Image via Riot Games)

Odoamne is arguably one of the strongest weakside toplaners in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split. He is often recognized for his steady performance. He is the sort of toplaner that every team wishes to have to owe to his ability to play very effectively while being given very minimal resources.

Excel did not expect to finish this low in the LEC 2023 Winter Split, despite having world-class players like Odoamne, Targamas, and Vetheo.

The LEC 2023 Spring Split will undoubtedly be a test for Odoamne and his Excel colleagues, as they will try to surprise and finish in the top half of the standings.

3) Szygenda (KOI)

Szygenda was one of the most underrated toplaners in the LEC 2023 Winter Split (Image via Riot Games)

Szygenda, the third addition to the list, is considered one of the strongest toplaners coming into the LEC 2023 Spring Split. He has earned a reputation as one of the strongest European toplaners despite being among the most underappreciated players in the LEC 2023 Winter Split.

KOI finished third overall in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Playoffs with Szygenda. As predicted, KOI was undoubtedly one of the strongest teams in the previous split, thanks to his ability to play as a weakside toplaner who can be an enabler for a team's real carry coming to fruition.

While Szygenda is still a competent weakside toplaner, how much Malrang, Comp, and Larrsen can carry the games, with the rest of the LEC squad's midlane and botlane player lineups appearing scary, will have a significant influence on this roster's success.

It would be fascinating to see if Szygenda can surpass other toplaners once again, given KOI will almost probably be attempting to qualify for MSI 2023.

4) Photon (Team Vitality)

Photon is one of the hottest toplane prospects in the world (Image via Riot Games/ Michal Konkol)

Photon of Team Vitality is the fourth addition to this list, and he is also projected to be one of the finest toplaners heading into the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split.

Photon is, without a doubt, one of the most interesting toplane prospects in the world. The former T1 academy player has more than earned this reputation by excelling on the T1, Gen.G, and LSB academy teams.

While Team Vitality's superstar roster surely did not meet expectations, as they had a significantly underperforming LEC 2023 Winter Split. Following a promising start, they could not build on their momentum, and their form unfortunately disintegrated. Nonetheless, with the arrival of Upset (ADC), they have managed to improve their roster's competitiveness.

It would be fascinating to see how Photon plays with a somewhat stronger KOI roaster while still providing a strong challenge to players like BrokenBlade.

5) BrokenBlade (G2 Esports)

BrokenBlade was one of the best toplaners in the LEC 2023 Winter Split (Image via Riot Games)

The fifth and final member to this roster is topfather himself, BrokenBlade, who is projected to be one of the best, if not the best, toplaners heading into the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split.

As predicted, the topfather was indeed the father of the toplaner, as BrokenBlade demonstrated to Europe why he was considered one of the finest toplaners.

BrokenBlade may be considered one of the finest players in his position due to his good performances in several games and being one of the few world-class aggressive European toplaners. Given that the current G2 Esports lineup has already spent a whole split, their team coordination and chemistry should be considered among the best.

BrokenBlade's ability to play as a solid weakside toplaner who can perform effectively with less resource allocation compared to the opposition laner will certainly be one of the primary deciding factors for G2 Esports at the LEC 2023 Spring Split. Yike, Caps, and Hans Sama are superior carriers.

Poll : 0 votes