Fnatic vs Team Vitality League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final game on the opening day of League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split will be between Fnatic and Team Vitality. For the majority of viewers, this game is considered to be the match of the day as these are two high-profile teams facing each other on their journeys to start off the 2023 season on a high note.

Besides that, this match will feature a highly anticipated clash between Rekkles and Perkz, the two veterans with a long-term feud from the early days of the LEC. Although both players have grown and gained significant experience over the years, the rivalry between them is something that will likely never lose its flair.

At the end of the day, only one will emerge victorious and no matter who it is, fans are certainly excited for a top-tier and highly explosive game that will set the perfect tone for the start of this brand new LEC season.

Preview of Fnatic vs Team Vitality at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

Predictions

Fnatic made two major roster changes during the LEC off-season. The departure of Hylissang and Upset was something that nobody might have expected, but there was a solid reason for this change.

With Hylissang's performance faltering, he made a few questionable plays that ended up costing Fnatic a few games during the 2022 season. As a result, the team decided to replace him, despite Hylissang being one of the support greats in the European League of Legends scene.

While the removal of Upset was slightly controversial, considering Fnatic brought Rekkles in, fans didn't have too much to complain about. Nevertheless, the introduction of Rekkles doesn't exactly solve Fnatic's problems.

Both Rekkles and Wunder are considered to be weak side players, which means that the team needs to focus heavily on lane priority. Additionally, Humanoid can be unpredictable at times, which may prove to be dangerous for Fnatic.

In short, Fnatic currently lacks a player who can take in resources and reliably perform the role of a carry. Previously, Upset was that player for Fnatic, delivering top-tier performances. How much of that same quality can Rekkles and Wunder deliver is an important question that fans are asking right now.

Team Vitality, on the other hand, is looking quite strong and balanced this year. The introduction of Bo and Photon to the roster is likely to work wonders. Bo is currently one of the most explosive junglers in the world and can certainly solo carry games with ease.

Besides that, the botlane of Neon and Kaiser is a solid duo that will potentially pay great dividends. Lastly, Perkz will always be one of the greats of the game and a reliable player who can turn the tide at any point of time.

In terms of predictions, Team Vitality should be able to close out the game easier, simply because Bo (Team Vitality) is a better jungler in comparison to Razork (Fnatic). In professional League of Legends play, the jungler role is extremely important, which is why Team Vitality should easily win this match-up.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and Team Vitality have met each other a total of 30 times in professional League of Legends tournaments, with the former grabbing 21 victories and the latter obtaining just eight. Interestingly, one of their games ended in a draw.

Previous results

Fnatic previously played against EDG in League of Legends Worlds 2022 and lost the match in disastrous fashion. Team Vitality faced Team EXCEL at LEC 2022 Summer Split and ended up losing the game as well.

League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split rosters

Fnatic

Wunder

Razork

Humanoid

Rekkles

Rhuckz

Team Vitality

Photon

Bo

Perkz

Neon

Kaiser

Livestream details

The Fnatic vs Team Vitality match will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of the LEC on January 21, 2023 at 10:00 pm CET/1:00 pm PDT.

