5 best supports at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split

The support player lineup for the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split is definitely something to keep an eye on as the European region's botlane has some of the most entertaining duo dynamics. With the event beginning on January 26, 2023, it will be interesting to see who ends up carrying their ADC.

With the return of fan-favorite Mikyx to the G2 roster and Hylissang parting ways with Fnatic, it'll be interesting to see how these veterans compete against rising stars like Rogue/KOI's Trymbi and Excel's Targamas.

This article will go over the top five League of Legends support players in the LEC 2023 Spring Split.

Disclaimer: The list is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

A closer look at five of the best League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split supports

5) JeongHoon (Astralis)

JeongHoon has a lot of potential to become one of the best western supports (Image via Riot Games)

Astralis' JeongHoon is expected to be one of the most exciting support players to watch in the upcoming League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split. With him and Kobbe (ADC) being the focal points of this roster, having a comparatively weaker top-jungle-mid trio is one of the main reasons for him being at the bottom of this list.

JeongHoon, who's well-known for his impressive Pyke and Bard gameplay, has the potential to become the best support player at League of Legends LEC, with age on his side heading into the 2023 season.

Presently, JeongHoon has incredible potential to grow and dominate Europe, as evidenced by his 141 assists and 76.9% kill participation in the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split.

4) Hylissang (MAD Lions)

Hylissang is expected to bounce back this year (Image via Lance Skundrich/Riot Games)

The LEC veteran Hylissang might have had a disappointing end to 2022, but his performances in the earlier parts of 2022 are a clear indication that he's not done yet and has plenty more to prove, as he was a major candidate for the MVP award at the LEC 2022 Spring Split.

With his five-year stint at FNC coming to an end, Hylissang can look forward to a successful year with MAD Lions. Considering his experience and leadership, as well as the explosive and dominant gameplay of Elyoya (JGL), Nisqy (MID), and Carzzy (ADC).

With an underwhelming 33.3% winrate and 77.2% kill participation at the 2022 Worlds, the community definitely expects Hylissang to bounce back with renewed vigor.

3) Mikyx (G2 Esports)

Mikyx is a popular support player (Image via Riot Games)

With the fan-favorite Mikyx returning to the G2 roster, fans are certainly quite 'hopeium' of the European team's roster. After an underwhelming 2022 season with XL, Mikyx is expected to bounce back and silence his critics once and for all.

Fans expect G2 Esports to dominate Europe and be a competitive force in international tournaments once again, with Hans sama (ADC), Caps (MID), and BrokenBlade (TOP) on the roster.

The community should certainly keep an eye out for the Rogue/KOI vs G2 and XL vs G2 matches, as rising talent Trymbi and former G2 support Targamas will face off against Mikyx.

With early reports of the G2 Esports roster dominating other teams in scrims, fans can expect a strong showing from this roster.

2) Targamas (XL - Excel)

Targamas is one of the best mechanical western supports in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

Targamas, a newcomer to Excel, is the next player on the list to join this all-star lineup. He quickly established himself as one of the best western mechanical support players after putting in some impressive performances across Europe and at international tournaments.

Fans expect Targamas to make the true 'SUPP DIFF' with teammates Odoamne (TOP), Xerxe (JGL), Vetheo (MID), and Patrik (ADC), as he's a member of one of the strongest roster line-ups heading into League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split.

Targamas is also expected to be one of the best support players in the upcoming LEC Spring Split, with 78.2% kill participation at the League of Legends 2022 World Championship. Fans should keep an eye out for the Rogue/KOI vs XL match as Trymbi and Targamas square off.

1) Trymbi (Rogue/KOI)

Trymbi is arguably the best support in LEC (Image via Riot Games)

This list concludes with the popular Trymbi, Rogue/KOI's support. He's entering the 2023 Spring Split with yet another competitive roster and is expected to be the best player in his position this season. After absolutely dominating League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split, he's part of arguably one of the best botlanes in European as well as international events.

Western teams may have underperformed significantly at the League of Legends 2022 Worlds Championship, but Rogue was certainly the least disappointing Western team in Worlds 2022, and Trymbi is unquestionably a worthy candidate for being the 'man to beat' at the LEC 2023 Spring Split.

Fans can expect Trymbi to dominate the upcoming Spring Split with a respectable 40% winrate and 66.4% kill participation at the 2022 Worlds.

It would be interesting to see who amongst Trymbi and Targamas ends up becoming the best new-generation support player in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split.

