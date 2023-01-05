Create

League of Legends patch 13.1 complete prenotes: Massive K’Sante nerfs, Twisted Fate buffs, and more

By Abhishek Mallick
Modified Jan 05, 2023 12:06 PM IST
League of Legends patch 13.1 complete prenotes (Images via Riot Games)
The League of Legends patch 13.1 prenotes have finally been revealed. There are quite a few changes that Riot Games will be introducing with the first patch of the new season.

Many champions in League of Legends will have their names on the buff list, including Shaco, Twisted Fate, and Lissandra. Meanwhile, picks like Aatrox, Dr. Muno, and K’Sante will have their abilities toned down to make them more balanced when season 13 finally goes live.

13.1 Patch preview with content! Named in yellow are changed from the last preview.Anything y'all really want changed in 13.2? https://t.co/1jJJeztTRn

However, before moving on to the list of proposed changes for League of Legends patch 13.1, it’s important to note that these updates are tentative.

The League of Legends developers will test them out on the PBE servers before officially shipping them with the patch next week.

League of Legends patch 13.1 complete prenotes

1) Champion Buffs

Shaco (AD)

  • Q Mana Cost: 60 >>> 40
  • Q Backstab Crit: 30% >>> 40%
  • E AD Ratio: 75% >> 80%

Jayce

  • AD: 54 >>> 57
  • mW dmg per tick: 25/40/55/70/85/100 >>> 35/50/65/80/95/110
  • mQ dmg: 55/100/145/190/235/280 >>> 65/115/165/215/265/315

Lissandra

  • Base HP: 104 >>> 110
  • Q Slow: 16/19/22/25/28% >>> 20/24/28/32/36%
  • W CD: 14/13/12/11/10s >>> 12/11/10/9/8s

Sion

  • Base HP: 615 >>> 655
  • Q Max Dmg: 70/135/200/265/330 >>> 90/155/220/285/350

Xayah

  • Base Attack Speed: .625 >>> .658
  • Attack Speed Ratio: .625 >>> .658

Twisted Fate

  • Q CD: 6s >>> 6/5.75/5.5/5.25/5s
  • W Blue Card AP Ratio: 90% >>> 115%
  • W Red Card AP Ratio: 60% >>> 70%

2) Champion Nerfs

Aatrox

  • P Damage: 5-12% >>> 4-10%
  • E Healing During R: 25/30/35/40/45 >>> 20/24/28/32/36 613
  • R MS: 60/80/100% >> 50/65/80%

Dr. Mundo

  • Base HP: 653
  • AR Growth: 4.2 >>> 3.7
  • E Bonus AD: 2.5/3/3.5/4/4.5% max HP >>> 2/2.5/3/3.5/4% max HP

Fiora

  • P Damage: 3 +(4.5% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 3+(4% per 100 bonus AD)
  • Q Damage: 95/100/105/110/115% bonus AD >>> 90/95/100/105/110% bonus AD

K'Sante

  • Base MS: 335 >>> 330 P Dmg: 10-25 >>> 5-20
  • W min dmg: 4.25/4.5/4.75/5/5.25 target's max HP >>> 2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% of target's maximum health
  • Maximum Physical Damage: 8.25/8.5/8.75/9/9.25% of target's maximum health >>> 7/7.25/7.5/7.75/8% of target's maximum health

Rammus

  • AD: 56 >>> 53 W Percent Bonus Resists now amps Flat Resists from W
  • W Armor: 40 >>> 25
  • Perc Armor: 60/70/80/90/100% >>> 40/55/70/85/100%

Yuumi

  • Q Damage: 50/90/130/170/210/250 >>> 50/80/110/140/170/200
  • Empowered Damage: 60/110/160/210/260/310 >>> 60/100/140/180/220/260

Zeri

  • Growth: 1.5 >>> 1.3 Q Dmg: 15/18/21/24/27 >>> 15/17/19/21/23
3) System Buffs

Axiom Arc

  • Lethality: 10 >>> 18

Horizon Focus

  • Ability Power: 85>>> 100

Rod of Ages

  • Health: 300 >>> 400
  • Eternity: Resources restored to proc MS: 250 >>> 200, MS Amount: 25% >>> 35%, Several QoL changes and bugfixes

Winter's Approach

  • Cost: 2700g >>> 2600g - Health: 350 >>> 400

4) System nerfs

  • Legend Tenacity: 5% + (2.5% per Legend Stack) >>> 5% + (1.5% per Legend Stack)

5) System Adjustments

Jak'Sho, The Protean

  • Cost: 3100 >>> 3200
  • Resists: 2/s +15% total resists at max stacks >>> 2 per second +20% bonus resists at max stacks Drain Amount: 3% max HP >>> 80+7% max HP
  • No longer drains minions/monsters

Seraph's Embrace

  • Total Cost: 2600 >>> 3000
  • Ability Power: 60 >>> 80, Ability Haste: 0 >>> 10
  • Grants Haste equal to 1.3% bonus mana >>> Grants AP equal to 2.5% bonus mana
  • Empyrean Passive Removed replaced with Lifeline passive granting a shield for 250 + 20% current mana

League of Legends patch 13.1 is expected to go live between January 10 and 12, 2023. It will also introduce the new season 13, which will have the Jax mid-scope rework.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
