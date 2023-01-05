League of Legends patch 13.1 complete prenotes: Massive K’Sante nerfs, Twisted Fate buffs, and more

The League of Legends patch 13.1 prenotes have finally been revealed. There are quite a few changes that Riot Games will be introducing with the first patch of the new season.

Many champions in League of Legends will have their names on the buff list, including Shaco, Twisted Fate, and Lissandra. Meanwhile, picks like Aatrox, Dr. Muno, and K’Sante will have their abilities toned down to make them more balanced when season 13 finally goes live.

However, before moving on to the list of proposed changes for League of Legends patch 13.1, it’s important to note that these updates are tentative.

The League of Legends developers will test them out on the PBE servers before officially shipping them with the patch next week.

League of Legends patch 13.1 complete prenotes

1) Champion Buffs

Shaco (AD)

Q Mana Cost: 60 >>> 40

Q Backstab Crit: 30% >>> 40%

E AD Ratio: 75% >> 80%

Jayce

AD: 54 >>> 57

mW dmg per tick: 25/40/55/70/85/100 >>> 35/50/65/80/95/110

mQ dmg: 55/100/145/190/235/280 >>> 65/115/165/215/265/315

Lissandra

Base HP: 104 >>> 110

Q Slow: 16/19/22/25/28% >>> 20/24/28/32/36%

W CD: 14/13/12/11/10s >>> 12/11/10/9/8s

Sion

Base HP: 615 >>> 655

Q Max Dmg: 70/135/200/265/330 >>> 90/155/220/285/350

Xayah

Base Attack Speed: .625 >>> .658

Attack Speed Ratio: .625 >>> .658

Twisted Fate

Q CD: 6s >>> 6/5.75/5.5/5.25/5s

W Blue Card AP Ratio: 90% >>> 115%

W Red Card AP Ratio: 60% >>> 70%

2) Champion Nerfs

Aatrox

P Damage: 5-12% >>> 4-10%

E Healing During R: 25/30/35/40/45 >>> 20/24/28/32/36 613

R MS: 60/80/100% >> 50/65/80%

Dr. Mundo

Base HP: 653

AR Growth: 4.2 >>> 3.7

E Bonus AD: 2.5/3/3.5/4/4.5% max HP >>> 2/2.5/3/3.5/4% max HP

Fiora

P Damage: 3 +(4.5% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 3+(4% per 100 bonus AD)

Q Damage: 95/100/105/110/115% bonus AD >>> 90/95/100/105/110% bonus AD

K'Sante

Base MS: 335 >>> 330 P Dmg: 10-25 >>> 5-20

W min dmg: 4.25/4.5/4.75/5/5.25 target's max HP >>> 2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% of target's maximum health

Maximum Physical Damage: 8.25/8.5/8.75/9/9.25% of target's maximum health >>> 7/7.25/7.5/7.75/8% of target's maximum health

Rammus

AD: 56 >>> 53 W Percent Bonus Resists now amps Flat Resists from W

W Armor: 40 >>> 25

Perc Armor: 60/70/80/90/100% >>> 40/55/70/85/100%

Yuumi

Q Damage: 50/90/130/170/210/250 >>> 50/80/110/140/170/200

Empowered Damage: 60/110/160/210/260/310 >>> 60/100/140/180/220/260

Zeri

Growth: 1.5 >>> 1.3 Q Dmg: 15/18/21/24/27 >>> 15/17/19/21/23

3) System Buffs

Axiom Arc

Lethality: 10 >>> 18

Horizon Focus

Ability Power: 85>>> 100

Rod of Ages

Health: 300 >>> 400

Eternity: Resources restored to proc MS: 250 >>> 200, MS Amount: 25% >>> 35%, Several QoL changes and bugfixes

Winter's Approach

Cost: 2700g >>> 2600g - Health: 350 >>> 400

4) System nerfs

Legend Tenacity: 5% + (2.5% per Legend Stack) >>> 5% + (1.5% per Legend Stack)

5) System Adjustments

Jak'Sho, The Protean

Cost: 3100 >>> 3200

Resists: 2/s +15% total resists at max stacks >>> 2 per second +20% bonus resists at max stacks Drain Amount: 3% max HP >>> 80+7% max HP

No longer drains minions/monsters

Seraph's Embrace

Total Cost: 2600 >>> 3000

Ability Power: 60 >>> 80, Ability Haste: 0 >>> 10

Grants Haste equal to 1.3% bonus mana >>> Grants AP equal to 2.5% bonus mana

Empyrean Passive Removed replaced with Lifeline passive granting a shield for 250 + 20% current mana

League of Legends patch 13.1 is expected to go live between January 10 and 12, 2023. It will also introduce the new season 13, which will have the Jax mid-scope rework.

