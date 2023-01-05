League of Legends patch 13.1 complete prenotes: Massive K’Sante nerfs, Twisted Fate buffs, and more

The League of Legends patch 13.1 prenotes have finally been revealed. There are quite a few changes that Riot Games will be introducing with the first patch of the new season.
Many champions in League of Legends will have their names on the buff list, including Shaco, Twisted Fate, and Lissandra. Meanwhile, picks like Aatrox, Dr. Muno, and K’Sante will have their abilities toned down to make them more balanced when season 13 finally goes live.
However, before moving on to the list of proposed changes for League of Legends patch 13.1, it’s important to note that these updates are tentative.
The League of Legends developers will test them out on the PBE servers before officially shipping them with the patch next week.
League of Legends patch 13.1 complete prenotes
1) Champion Buffs
Shaco (AD)
- Q Mana Cost: 60 >>> 40
- Q Backstab Crit: 30% >>> 40%
- E AD Ratio: 75% >> 80%
Jayce
- AD: 54 >>> 57
- mW dmg per tick: 25/40/55/70/85/100 >>> 35/50/65/80/95/110
- mQ dmg: 55/100/145/190/235/280 >>> 65/115/165/215/265/315
Lissandra
- Base HP: 104 >>> 110
- Q Slow: 16/19/22/25/28% >>> 20/24/28/32/36%
- W CD: 14/13/12/11/10s >>> 12/11/10/9/8s
Sion
- Base HP: 615 >>> 655
- Q Max Dmg: 70/135/200/265/330 >>> 90/155/220/285/350
Xayah
- Base Attack Speed: .625 >>> .658
- Attack Speed Ratio: .625 >>> .658
Twisted Fate
- Q CD: 6s >>> 6/5.75/5.5/5.25/5s
- W Blue Card AP Ratio: 90% >>> 115%
- W Red Card AP Ratio: 60% >>> 70%
2) Champion Nerfs
Aatrox
- P Damage: 5-12% >>> 4-10%
- E Healing During R: 25/30/35/40/45 >>> 20/24/28/32/36 613
- R MS: 60/80/100% >> 50/65/80%
Dr. Mundo
- Base HP: 653
- AR Growth: 4.2 >>> 3.7
- E Bonus AD: 2.5/3/3.5/4/4.5% max HP >>> 2/2.5/3/3.5/4% max HP
Fiora
- P Damage: 3 +(4.5% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 3+(4% per 100 bonus AD)
- Q Damage: 95/100/105/110/115% bonus AD >>> 90/95/100/105/110% bonus AD
K'Sante
- Base MS: 335 >>> 330 P Dmg: 10-25 >>> 5-20
- W min dmg: 4.25/4.5/4.75/5/5.25 target's max HP >>> 2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% of target's maximum health
- Maximum Physical Damage: 8.25/8.5/8.75/9/9.25% of target's maximum health >>> 7/7.25/7.5/7.75/8% of target's maximum health
Rammus
- AD: 56 >>> 53 W Percent Bonus Resists now amps Flat Resists from W
- W Armor: 40 >>> 25
- Perc Armor: 60/70/80/90/100% >>> 40/55/70/85/100%
Yuumi
- Q Damage: 50/90/130/170/210/250 >>> 50/80/110/140/170/200
- Empowered Damage: 60/110/160/210/260/310 >>> 60/100/140/180/220/260
Zeri
- Growth: 1.5 >>> 1.3 Q Dmg: 15/18/21/24/27 >>> 15/17/19/21/23
3) System Buffs
Axiom Arc
- Lethality: 10 >>> 18
Horizon Focus
- Ability Power: 85>>> 100
Rod of Ages
- Health: 300 >>> 400
- Eternity: Resources restored to proc MS: 250 >>> 200, MS Amount: 25% >>> 35%, Several QoL changes and bugfixes
Winter's Approach
- Cost: 2700g >>> 2600g - Health: 350 >>> 400
4) System nerfs
- Legend Tenacity: 5% + (2.5% per Legend Stack) >>> 5% + (1.5% per Legend Stack)
5) System Adjustments
Jak'Sho, The Protean
- Cost: 3100 >>> 3200
- Resists: 2/s +15% total resists at max stacks >>> 2 per second +20% bonus resists at max stacks Drain Amount: 3% max HP >>> 80+7% max HP
- No longer drains minions/monsters
Seraph's Embrace
- Total Cost: 2600 >>> 3000
- Ability Power: 60 >>> 80, Ability Haste: 0 >>> 10
- Grants Haste equal to 1.3% bonus mana >>> Grants AP equal to 2.5% bonus mana
- Empyrean Passive Removed replaced with Lifeline passive granting a shield for 250 + 20% current mana
League of Legends patch 13.1 is expected to go live between January 10 and 12, 2023. It will also introduce the new season 13, which will have the Jax mid-scope rework.