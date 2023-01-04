League of Legends patch 13.1 preview ARAM balance updates: Zeri and Kai’Sa buffs, Katarina nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 13.1 will kick off Season 13 in the MOBA. It will introduce a fair bit of balance updates for the Summoner’s Rift and the Howling Abyss.

While champions will receive a few changes on the Rift, there are more balance updates for them when it comes to the ARAM mode.

When talking about the upcoming updates in League of Legends patch 13.1, Riot Maxwell said:

“We're back in the office and back to work. Submitting the following changes to ARAM balance for patch 13.1. We kept it to safer buffs/nerfs in order to give the team time to properly test updates to the systems.”

Some of the biggest highlights of the League of Legends ARAM changes will be the buffs making their way to both Zeri and Kai’Sa, with Katarina having her name on the nerf list.

Official League of Legends patch 13.1 preview: ARAM balance updates

Before moving on to the list of ARAM changes for League of Legends patch 13.1, it’s important to note that the updates mentioned below are tentative. Riot Games will first test them out on the League of Legends PBE server before shipping them with the official patch next week.

1) Buffs

The Marksman Class

Marksmen are suffering the most with the changes, so Riot Games will be returning a small amount of lifesteal power to move the whole class slightly upwards. Lifesteal effectiveness on minions: 50% -> 60%

Death Timers

In patch 12.23, death timers were changed to be three seconds longer in the late game. The change is being walked back a bit, and Riot Games is closely monitoring game time to consider further adjustments.

Death Timers at 11-18 are all reduced by 1 second.

Individual Champions

Draven

Outgoing Damage: 100% -> 105%

Kaisa

Outgoing Damage: 100% -> 105%

Attack Speed Scaling: 100% -> 102.5%

Kalista

Outgoing Damage: 105% -> 110%

Lucian

Outgoing Damage: 103% -> 105% Tenacity: 0% -> +20%

Lulu

Shield Mod: 100% -> 110%

Nunu & Willump

Outgoing Damage: 108% -> 110%

Damage Received: 92% -> 90%

Tenacity: 0% -> +20%

Udyr

Outgoing Damage: 100% -> 105%

Tenacity: 0% -> +20%

Yuumi

Heal Mod: 100% -> 110%

Zeri

Outgoing Damage: 105% -> 110%

Damage Received: 95% -> 90%

2) Nerfs

Primarily to Juggernauts and Assassins, who are dominating the Abyss at the moment. Many were given extra power to help them in the previous iteration of ARAM, and riot Games will be reducing some of that extra power.

Bel'Veth

Outgoing Damage: 105% -> 100%

Damage Received: 95% -> 100%

Darius

Damage Received: 95% -> 100%

Healing Mod: 120% -> 100%

Ekko

Damage Received: 95% -> 100%

Elise

Damage Dealt: 110% -> 105%

Illaoi

Damage Received: 95% -> 100%

Irelia

Outgoing Damage: 105% -> 100%

Damage Received: 95% -> 100%

Kassadin

Damage Received: 95% -> 100%

Tenacity: 20% -> 0%

Katarina

Outgoing Damage: 105% -> 100%

Damage Received: 90% -> 100%

Kha'Zix

Outgoing Damage: 110% -> 105%

Damage Received: 85% -> 90%

Kled

Outgoing Damage: 105% -> 100%

Damage Received: 90% -> 100%

Maokai

Healing Mod: 100% -> 80%

Mordekaiser

Outgoing Damage: 100% -> 95%

Damage Received: 100% -> 105%

Nilah

Outgoing Damage: 100% -> 95%

Healing Mod: 100% -> 90%

Rek'Sai

Outgoing Damage: 110% -> 100%

Rengar

Outgoing Damage: 108% -> 100% - Healing Mod: 120% -> 100%

Sett

Outgoing Damage: 95% -> 90%

Sion

Outgoing Damage: 92% -> 90%

Damage Received: 108% -> 110%

Talon

Outgoing Damage: 110% -> 105%

Damage Received: 92% -> 95%

Teemo

Ability Haste: 0 -> -20

Outgoing Damage: 90% -> 85%

Urgot

Damage Received: 100% -> 110%

Zed

Outgoing Damage: 110% -> 100%

Ziggs

Ability Haste: 0 -> -20

League of Legends patch 13.1 is expected to go live between January 10 and 12, 2023.

