League of Legends patch 13.1 preview: Jax mid-scope changes, Shaco buffs, Yuumi nerfs, and more

League of Legends’ very first patch of season 13 is right around the corner, and Riot Games are looking to introduce a fair number of balance updates to the MOBA as soon as the pre-season ends.

Patch 13.1 will add nerfs and buffs to multiple champions. When talking about some of the changes that they are looking to introduce in patch 13.1, the League of Legends developers stated,

“For champions we're still mostly looking at soloq outliers as we head toward season start (10th). We're also buffing up a number of underpowered items and adjusting Jak'Sho to make it less valuable on fighters.”

Phlox @RiotPhlox



For champions we're still mostly looking at soloq outliers as we head toward season start (10th). We're also buffing up a number of underpowered items and adjusting Jak'Sho to make it less valuable on fighters. Since @RiotPhroxzon is out this week I've got your patch update!For champions we're still mostly looking at soloq outliers as we head toward season start (10th). We're also buffing up a number of underpowered items and adjusting Jak'Sho to make it less valuable on fighters. Since @RiotPhroxzon is out this week I've got your patch update!For champions we're still mostly looking at soloq outliers as we head toward season start (10th). We're also buffing up a number of underpowered items and adjusting Jak'Sho to make it less valuable on fighters. https://t.co/dTiEvv6iz7

Some of the major highlights of the upcoming update will be the mid-scope updates that will make their way to Jax. Additionally, buffs will be hitting Shaco, while champions like Aatrox, Dr. Mundo, and K’Sante will have their names on the nerf list. Below are all the champions who will receive changes in the upcoming update.

League of Legends patch 13.1 preview

Phlox @RiotPhlox We're also looking into doing some changes to sustain in the fighter system that'll be coming in the next few patches, though details for that aren't yet fully hashed out so more info will come later. We're also looking into doing some changes to sustain in the fighter system that'll be coming in the next few patches, though details for that aren't yet fully hashed out so more info will come later.

Before moving on to the list of champions Riot Games is looking to tweak in League of Legends patch 13.1, it’s important to note here that the names are tentative. The developers will first look to try the changes out in the PBE test server before officially shipping them with the update, which is due next week.

1) Champion Buffs

AD Shaco

Jayce

Lissandra

Sion

2) Champion nerfs

Aatrox

Dr. Mundo

Fiora

K’Sante

Mordekaiser

Rammus

Yuumi Zeri

3) Champion Adjustments

Jax (Midscope updates)

4) System Buffs

Axiom Arc

Horizon Focus

Rod of Ages

Winter’s Approach

5) System nerfs

Legend Tenacity

6) System Adjustments

Jak’Sho, The Protean

Seraph’s Embrace

Along with the changes to the champions, Riot Games will also update certain aspects of the fighter system. Riot Phlox stated,

“We're also looking into doing some changes to sustain in the fighter system that'll be coming in the next few patches, though details for that aren't yet fully hashed out so more info will come later.”

League of Legends patch 13.1 will be introducing season 13 to the MOBA. It will be the first official patch of the year; by the looks of it, it is gearing up to be a rather big one.

The update is expected to go live next week, and players will be able to update the game on January 12, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes