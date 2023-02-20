G2 Esports vs KOI League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The first major playoffs game at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split is set to be a clash between G2 Esports and KOI. This is a game that's expected to be fairly exciting on account of the sheer quality of the two rosters involved.

Besides that, this will be a clash between the finalists of the 2022 Summer Split, a time when KOI used to be known as Rogue. In that game, KOI demolished G2 Esports with a dominant 3-0 scoreline, despite the latter being much stronger on paper.

The situation has changed this time around, with both teams making major changes to their respective rosters. As a result, the dynamics will be quite different, although the level of competition remains high.

Preview of G2 Esports vs KOI at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split playoffs

Predictions

G2 Esports had a fairly good start to League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split. The team enjoyed some really good games as well as a few sloppy performances. The overall view suggests that G2 Esports is potentially the best roster in the league on paper.

One of the biggest points of consideration for G2 Esports is the fact that the team is very good in the early game. In fact, if G2 Esports is able to get an early lead, the game is as good as done, as the roster are extremely talented at converting an early advantage into a dominating win.

However, G2 Esports does struggle to an extent when the team fell behind as it struggled to make comebacks during the regular season of the Winter Split. Fortunately, as soon as the group stage began, G2 Esports was able to fix the problem and make solid comebacks despite early deficits.

KOI, on the other hand, didn't have a very good start. The team looked extremely shaky during the regular season and many were unsure if they would qualify for the Group Stage at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split.

However, once the Group Stage began, KOI was able to remedy these issues and dominated their opponents with ease. As a result, the team was able to qualify for the playoffs stage without any trouble.

In fact, KOI seems far more stable right now in comparison to G2 Esports. When it comes to predictions, KOI will most likely close up the game fast and grab an easy victory. This is primarily because Malrang is a far more experienced jungler than Yike, and should be able to take advantage of the opposing team's mistakes much more effectively.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and KOI have faced against each other a total of 22 times in the past, with the former grabbing 18 victories while the latter only managed to win four games.

Previous results

Previously, KOI faced Team Vitality in the group stage of League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split and grabbed a comfortable victory. G2 Esports, on the other hand, faced MAD Lions and grabbed a hard-fought victory.

LEC 2023 rosters

G2 Esports

Brokenblade

Yike

Caps

Hans Sama

Mikyx

KOI

Szygenda

Malrang

Larssen

Comp

Trymbi

Livestream details

The upcoming matchup between G2 Esports and KOI will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on February 20, 2023 at 6:00 pm CET/9:00 am PST/10:30 pm IST.

