League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split: Teams Participating, match schedule and more

The Winter Split of League of Legends LEC 2023 season has come to an end which means that it is now time to focus on the Spring Split. As it happens, Riot Games has already provided the schedule, and it looks like teams are ready to get back into the groove.

Hence, all the teams that will participate in LEC 2023 Spring Split, alongside the match schedule for the regular season have been provided in detail.

Making even one small mistake will get heavily punished, and only the best teams will be able to qualify for the playoffs. There is very little time left for League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split to start, so teams that failed in the Winter Split need to fix their issues as soon as possible.

Full details regarding League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split match schedule and more

The teams that will participate in League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split are as follows:

G2 Esports

Fnatic

MAD Lions

KOI

SK Gaming

Team BDS

Astralis

Team Vitality

Team Heretics

EXCEL

Thus, it is now time to focus on the match schedule for March at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split.

Saturday-March 11, 2023

Fnatic vs EXCEL

SK Gaming vs Team BDS

Team Vitality vs MAD Lions

Astralis vs KOI

Heretics vs G2 Esports

Sunday- March 12, 2023

MAD Lions vs Team BDS

Team Vitality vs EXCEL

Fnatic vs SK Gaming

Astralis vs G2 Esports

Team Heretics KOI

Monday- March 13, 2023

SK Gaming vs Astralis

Team Heretics vs Team BDS

MAD Lions vs KOI

G2 Esports vs Team EXCEL

Fnatic vs Team Vitality

Saturday- March 18, 2023

MAD Lions vs Team EXCEL

Astralis vs Team BDS

SK Gaming vs KOI

Fnatic vs Team Heretics

Team Vitality vs G2 Esports

Sunday- March 19, 2023

Team Heretics vs Team EXCEL

Fnatic vs Team BDS

MAD Lions vs Astralis

Team Vitality vs SK Gaming

KOI vs G2 Esports

Monday- March 20, 2023

SK Gaming vs Team EXCEL

Team Vitality vs Astralis

MAD Lions vs Team Heretics

Team BDS vs G2 Esports

Fnatic vs KOI

Saturday- March 25, 2023

Team BDS vs Team EXCEL

SK Gaming vs Team Heretics

Fnatic vs Astralis

Team Vitality vs KOI

MAD Lions vs G2 Esports

Sunday- March 26, 2023

SK Gaming vs MAD Lions

Team BDS vs KOI

Astralis vs Team EXCEL

Team Vitality vs Team Heretics

Fnatic vs G2 Esports

G2 Esports will enter League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split as the defending champion; however, there will be eyes on KOI, Team Vitality, SK Gaming, and the MAD Lions, who also put up a good fight.

Fnatic will also be the topic of conversation, as after a disastrous Winter Split, fans will be curious on whether the team can turn things around. Over the past few weeks, there have been several rumors regarding players being unhappy within Fnatic and not wanting to play with Rekkles.

Hence, it would be interesting to see if the team can bounce back and the roster changes it makes.

