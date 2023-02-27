League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split: Teams Participating, match schedule and more

The Winter Split of League of Legends LEC 2023 season has come to an end which means that it is now time to focus on the Spring Split. As it happens, Riot Games has already provided the schedule, and it looks like teams are ready to get back into the groove.
Hence, all the teams that will participate in LEC 2023 Spring Split, alongside the match schedule for the regular season have been provided in detail.
Making even one small mistake will get heavily punished, and only the best teams will be able to qualify for the playoffs. There is very little time left for League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split to start, so teams that failed in the Winter Split need to fix their issues as soon as possible.
Full details regarding League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split match schedule and more
The teams that will participate in League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split are as follows:
- G2 Esports
- Fnatic
- MAD Lions
- KOI
- SK Gaming
- Team BDS
- Astralis
- Team Vitality
- Team Heretics
- EXCEL
Thus, it is now time to focus on the match schedule for March at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split.
Saturday-March 11, 2023
- Fnatic vs EXCEL
- SK Gaming vs Team BDS
- Team Vitality vs MAD Lions
- Astralis vs KOI
- Heretics vs G2 Esports
Sunday- March 12, 2023
- MAD Lions vs Team BDS
- Team Vitality vs EXCEL
- Fnatic vs SK Gaming
- Astralis vs G2 Esports
- Team Heretics KOI
Monday- March 13, 2023
- SK Gaming vs Astralis
- Team Heretics vs Team BDS
- MAD Lions vs KOI
- G2 Esports vs Team EXCEL
- Fnatic vs Team Vitality
Saturday- March 18, 2023
- MAD Lions vs Team EXCEL
- Astralis vs Team BDS
- SK Gaming vs KOI
- Fnatic vs Team Heretics
- Team Vitality vs G2 Esports
Sunday- March 19, 2023
- Team Heretics vs Team EXCEL
- Fnatic vs Team BDS
- MAD Lions vs Astralis
- Team Vitality vs SK Gaming
- KOI vs G2 Esports
Monday- March 20, 2023
- SK Gaming vs Team EXCEL
- Team Vitality vs Astralis
- MAD Lions vs Team Heretics
- Team BDS vs G2 Esports
- Fnatic vs KOI
Saturday- March 25, 2023
- Team BDS vs Team EXCEL
- SK Gaming vs Team Heretics
- Fnatic vs Astralis
- Team Vitality vs KOI
- MAD Lions vs G2 Esports
Sunday- March 26, 2023
- SK Gaming vs MAD Lions
- Team BDS vs KOI
- Astralis vs Team EXCEL
- Team Vitality vs Team Heretics
- Fnatic vs G2 Esports
G2 Esports will enter League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split as the defending champion; however, there will be eyes on KOI, Team Vitality, SK Gaming, and the MAD Lions, who also put up a good fight.
Fnatic will also be the topic of conversation, as after a disastrous Winter Split, fans will be curious on whether the team can turn things around. Over the past few weeks, there have been several rumors regarding players being unhappy within Fnatic and not wanting to play with Rekkles.
Hence, it would be interesting to see if the team can bounce back and the roster changes it makes.