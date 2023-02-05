G2 Esports vs KOI League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final game on Day 2 of Week 3 at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split is set to be a clash between G2 Esports and KOI. This is another very crucial game for KOI, as the result of the match will have a profound impact on their seeding for the next stage.

G2 Esports, on the other hand, has already qualified for the next stage and is currently trying to finish the best-of-one stage in first position. This will help the team select their opponent for the next stage, which could play a massive role in qualifying for the playoffs.

Thus, even for G2 Esports, winning is crucial, and considering the stature of the game, taking it casually and throwing it would be counter-productive.

Preview of G2 Esports vs KOI at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

Preview

G2 Esports had a really good opening week at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split. The team started off strong, showcasing dominating performances across the board.

Unfortunately, that performance did not continue into the second week, as G2 Esports received a reality check. Everyone soon figured out that G2 Esports is the best team in the world only if they gain an early lead through the botlane.

However, if the team is behind, the players tend to feel a bit clueless. This is obviously not because the players are bad, but due to G2 Esports being so dominant in scrims that they seldom have enough scope to practice their late game.

Fortunately, when G2 Esports faced Team BDS in Week 3, they made a comeback after being behind in gold early on. This showed that the team is capable of performing in tough situations.

KOI, on the other hand, has had an up-and-down season so far. The team started out with victories but soon lost their footing. The problem with KOI is that the lack of a leader within the roster is hurting its gameplay.

None of the current players in KOI have the ability to make calls when things look dire. This can be problematic, especially against teams with synergy and a good leader.

Despite this issue, KOI managed to grab a victory against a dominant Team Vitality and proved to everyone that they would not go down without a fight.

So when it comes to predictions, this is a tough one. However, G2 Esports is at a disadvantage here as its late game still does not look as convincing. Therefore, KOI should be able to grab a dominant victory in this game.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and KOI have faced each other 21 times in total, with the former grabbing 17 victories and the latter only triumphing on four occasions.

Previous results

Previously, G2 Esports played against Team BDS at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split and grabbed a hard-fought victory.

KOI, on the other hand, faced Team Vitality and secured a comfortable and dominant victory.

League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split rosters

G2 Esports

BrokenBlade

Yike

Caps

Hans Sama

Mikyx

KOI

Szygenda

Malrang

Larssen

Comp

Trymbi

Livestream details

G2 Esports vs KOI will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on February 5, 2023, at 10:00 pm CET/1 pm PST/2:30 am IST (February 6).

