League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split Week 2 Results: Team Vitality claim top spot, Fnatic crumble

The second week of the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split has officially ended. The event witnessed some top-tier games where lower-end teams fought back strongly against their favored opponents.

However, the biggest news is Team Vitality claiming the top spot with a dominating performance over G2 Esports. Unfortunately, Fnatic faltered and are currently in a tight spot.

G2 Esports had an average performance this week, exposing a few weaknesses in their style of play. The team has struggled when forced to play from behind, which is a worrying sign for their fans.

Details of standings and team overview after Week 2 at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

The standings after week 2 at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split are as follows:

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses Team Vitality 6 5 1 G2 Esports 6 4 2 MAD Lions 6 4 2 SK Gaming 6 4 2 Team BDS 6 4 2 Team Heretics 6 3 3 Fnatic 6 2 4 KOI 6 2 4 Astralis 6 1 5 Team EXCEL 6 1 5

Team Vitality is currently the best team in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split. The team's trio of Perkz, Photon, and Bo have been unstoppable. Team Vitality knows how to play when there is a gold lead, and when the team is behind.

This makes Team Vitality a stable side and a top contender for the LEC Winter Split title. Unfortunately, despite a strong start in week 1, G2 Esports did not showcase the same level of play in Week 2.

G2 Esports are probably one of the best teams when taking a gold lead. However, when they fall behind, the team struggles. This has led to losses against SK Gaming and Team Vitality. While this is something that G2 Esports can fix, it could take a while.

Fnatic are going through a bad run, and it looks like Rekkles has disturbed the balance of the roster. During League of Legends season 12, Upset was the primary carry of the team. However, Rekkles is a weakside player and so is Wunder. The team lacks a reliable carry, and this is hurting them.

The surprises of Week 2 will have to be Team BDS and SK Gaming, both of which were supposed to be on the lower-order rosters in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split.

However, both teams showcased resilience and defeated some of the best teams in the league through controlled and coordinated gameplay. They have impressed analysts and are considered title contenders.

Meanwhile, MAD Lions have looked inconsistent. An issue the team is facing is that Nisqy is volatile and can end up throwing games with his inconsistent performances.

The same can be said about KOI, too, which is struggling to find a balance within its gameplay. Both KOI and the MAD Lions have their tasks cut out, and it could be difficult for them to remain at the top end of the table once the best-of-threes begin.

