League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split: Match schedule for February, team overview, and more

The first month of the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split has ended, and January was filled with exciting games and moments.

However, it is now time to focus on the match schedule for the month of February. A brief overview of the performances of some of the teams has also been discussed in this article.

It is important to remember that the best-of-one format will conclude in February, and the best-of-three format will take over. Hence, only the schedule for the best-of-one matches is provided for now. The schedule for the best-of-threes will be available after the best-of-ones come to an end and will be updated at a later date.

Full details regarding the match schedule for February and more at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

The month of February will bring major changes to League of Legends LEC. For the first time in history, the LEC will have best-of-three games. The top eight teams after the final week of the best-of-one games will be selected, and they will be pitched against one another for the best-of-three games.

The best-performing teams from the best-of-three games will then be selected for the playoffs. In any case, the best-of-three schedule will be finalized only after the final standings of the best-of-one games is made available.

Match schedule for best-of-one games in February in League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

Saturday- February 4, 2023

Astralis vs SK Gaming

EXCEL vs Team Heretics

G2 Esports vs Team BDS

Fnatic vs MAD Lions

KOI vs Team Vitality

Sunday- February 5, 2023

SK Gaming vs Team EXCEL

Team BDS vs Team Vitality

Heretics vs MAD Lions

Astralis vs Fnatic

G2 Esports vs KOI

Monday- February 6, 2023

Team BDS vs Heretics

KOI vs Astralis

SK Gaming vs Fnatic

MAD Lions vs G2 Esports

Team Vitality vs EXCEL

The final week of best-of-one matches at the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split promises to be a thrilling experience for fans. Currently, Team Vitality is the only team to secure a spot for the best-of-three games and is performing exceptionally well.

The trio of Perkz, Bo, and Photon has proven to be dominant, making them the top contenders to win the LEC 2023 Winter Split. In fact, it would be quite a surprise if any other team is able to defeat them.

On the other hand, G2 Esports started strong but has shown some weaknesses in their performances. The team seems to only perform well when they have a gold lead but struggles as soon as they fall behind. This issue will plague G2 Esports in the days to come, and unless they make some serious changes, the team will struggle to qualify beyond the best-of-three round.

KOI, despite being one of the strongest teams on paper, is looking quite weak on stage. The teams appears to have problems when engaging in team fights. In most cases, Comp gets isolated while the rest of the team tries to fend for themselves. Hopefully, it will get better in the upcoming weeks at the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split.

Lastly, Fnatic is looking like one of the most disappointing teams in the tournament. It is safe to say that the introduction of Rekkles has affected the balance of the team, and they most likely will not make it past the best-of-three games.

