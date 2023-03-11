5 best midlaners at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split is approaching, and fans and analysts are anticipating the performances of some of the league's best midlaners.

A significant number of changes were made to a variety of champions through League of Legends patches 13.4 and 13.5. As a result, professional play should seem more diversified in terms of choices, even though LEC midlaners are frequently innovative when it comes to selecting unique champions.

Nisqy has had a very solid League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split, and he'll be seeking to elevate his game as MAD Lions will undoubtedly want to secure their berth in the upcoming MSI 2023 tournament. Perkz and Team Vitality, on the other hand, experienced a disappointing Winter Split.

With that in mind, this article will look at the five best midlaners in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the author.

Caps, Perkz, and 3 others expected to be best midlaners at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split

1) Larssen (KOI)

Larssen will have to up his game in order to help KOI qualify for the MSI 2023 championship (Image via Riot Games)

Larssen is the first addition to this list, and he is predicted to be one of the finest midlaners heading into the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split. After a promising LEC 2023 Winter Split, he will undoubtedly seek to further up his game now that other teams have become stronger.

Larssen was one of the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split's most consistent midlaners, providing good performances that helped KOI finish third overall in the LEC Winter Playoffs.

The issue with Larssen has been that he hasn't been able to carry games on his own as his contemporaries did in the previous split. As demonstrated in the LEC 2023 Winter Split, players like Caps and Nisqy were comparably stronger carriers.

Larssen will undoubtedly have to elevate his game if KOI is to secure a position in the upcoming League of Legends MSI 2023 championship. This is especially needed with Team Vitality becoming stronger and G2 Esports' current roaster gaining more experience together.

2) Vetheo (Excel)

Vetheo will certainly be looking to improve upon his disappointing LEC 2023 Winter Split performance. (Image via Riot Games)

Vetheo, the second addition to this list, is certainly a controversial one. The whole Excel roster had a dreadful League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split. They and Fnatic couldn't even qualify for the LEC 2023 Winter Group Stage, despite having some of the best individual talents in the league.

Vetheo's inclusion on this list is due to his exceptional talent and carrying potential. Meanwhile, the reason he is deemed a controversial addition is whether or not he can carry games with fewer resources allotted to him by the jungler.

On top of that, considering the recent meta changes to the jungle, it will be interesting to see if Vetheo has the capability to outperform other midlaners and help Excel perform better.

3) Perkz (Team Vitaltiy)

Perkz will certainly be looking to help this start-studded roster of Team Vitality win the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split (Image via Riot Games)

Perkz, a renowned personality in LEC history, is the third addition to this list. The former G2 player, who is still only 24 years old, is hungry for more trophies, and he just might achieve that with the current Team Vitality roster.

Team Vitality had one of the most touted and star-studded roasters in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split, as fans and analysts expected them to be one of the favorites to win the Winter Playoffs. To their credit, they started out well but eventually lost momentum and failed to qualify for the Winter Playoffs.

Perkz is no longer the youthful midlaner he once was as his mechanics are trailing behind his peers and his decision-making is sometimes dubious. Whatever he lacks in raw carry potential, he more than makes up for with experience, poise, and leadership ability.

Perkz is accompanied by some of the best carry players in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split, with teammates including Photon (TOP), Bo (JGL), and Upset (ADC).

If Perkz can contribute to games by being given fewer resources in order for the other carriers to come to fruition, Team Vitality has a good chance of fighting G2 Esports and MAD Lions for the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split. It will also help them in securing a position in the MSI 2023 championship.

4) Nisqy (MAD Lions)

Nisqy is heading into the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split after having a good Winter Split (Image via Riot Games)

The finalist of the LEC 2023 Winter Split Playoffs Finals, Nisqy of MAD Lions, is the fourth addition to this list, as he is projected to be one of the finest midlaners coming into the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split. He was also one of the strongest performers in the previous split, outperforming a lot of quality imidlaner in the region.

While Nisqy may be disappointed that he was unable to win the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split Playoffs Finals, he should be proud of his overall accomplishments throughout the Winter Split.

Elyoya and Nisqy are unquestionably the core members of the current MAD Lions roster, having shown to be a formidable threat to any jungle-midlane duo in the region.

If Nisqy can repeat his performances from the previous split and improve on them by upping his game, there's no question that MAD Lions can reach and maybe win the Spring Split's Playoffs Final, as well as secure a seat in the MSI 2023.

5) Caps (G2 Esports)

Caps will certainly look forward to having a solid League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split, in order to be at his best for the upcoming MSI 2023 championship (Image via Riot Games)

G2 Esports' Caps is the fifth and final addition to this list, as he is predicted to be one of the best midlaners heading into the LEC 2023 Spring Split.

At the start of the LEC 2023 Winter Split, most fans and analysts believed that G2 Esports would struggle with a rookie jungler and a whole new botlane. To everyone's astonishment, the G2 Esports lineup managed to outperform expectations by winning the LEC 2023 Winter Split Playoffs Finals.

With Jankos no longer at G2 Esports, Caps is now the most experienced player on the roster, and he has effectively led this lineup to victory. With his great performances and creative champion picks, it was a pleasure to watch him during the LEC 2023 Winter Split.

With that in mind, if Caps and G2 Esports want to replicate their triumph, they will need to up their game as the other LEC teams have become stronger, with the MSI 2023 title being their next ultimate goal.

