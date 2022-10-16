Nasus support makes its first appearance at League of Legends Worlds 2022 and it ends in disaster

On October 14, 2022, the fan-favorite Nasus support finally made its first appearance in League of Legends Worlds 2022 in the game between Rogue and DRX. Despite all the hype surrounding the champion, the match ended in disaster.

Rogue's Trymbi picked up the champion in a lane against Ashe and Heimerdinger. Initially, the pick looked good, catching a few analysts off-guard. However, as it turned out, the pick was useless and did not offer anything as it was promised on paper.

The Nasus support pick came into relevance on account of LS. He was the one who started the hype, but it seems that the pick is not as good as he thought.

Nasus support ended up being one of the worst picks of League of Legends Worlds 2022 Group Stage

League of Legends Worlds 2022 has seen many unique champions picked up so far. The meta is quite vivid, and players have tried several things that worked.

However, Nasus support is not the pick that deserves to fall into the category, as the champion is an absolute disaster in that role. Nasus is not a good champion unless he gets lots of free farms, which is impossible in solo queue or professional play.

The reason Nasus support became so prevalent is because of LS, who claimed that it is a unique pick that can work in certain scenarios. Nasus's ability to slow down enemies can work against champions with high mobility.

However, they are also tough to work with since the ADC and the support need to time the skills fully synchronized. If that does not happen, then the pick is useless.

Mark @MarkoonLoL unsurprisingly nasus support is completely useless unsurprisingly nasus support is completely useless

Even then, it is understandable that Trymbi, known for his huge champion pool, decided to try it against DRX after the team had already secured the quarterfinal spot.

It was evident that he was experimenting with the pick while also having fun. The pick caught the DRX botlane a bit off guard at first.

This is because professional League of Legends players are often very constrictive. They are biased towards certain picks and do not enjoy experimenting too much. If most professional players think that a pick is not good, they will not use that champion even if their opinion ends up being wrong.

A big example of this is Soraka, whose many pros do not rate as much compared to other enchanters like Yuumi and Lulu. While Trymbi not only won the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split with Soraka, he has also showcased some top-tier performances at Worlds 2022 and has proved to be an excellent pick.

Kiss Tamás @Vizicsacsi Never would have thought I will see Heimer vs Nasus support at a serious worlds match Never would have thought I will see Heimer vs Nasus support at a serious worlds match 😂

This is why it is not very hard to catch professional players off guard with surprise picks. Unfortunately, Nasus did not have the same impact as Soraka, ending badly.

DRX's botlane demolished the Rogue botlane, and Nasus had no impact on the rest of the game. The pick looked like a minion in teamfights, which many might not have expected.

The pick created sudden excitement amongst League of Legends fans, but this was probably the last time Nasus support appeared in a professional game.

