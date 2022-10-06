League of Legends Worlds 2022 Group Stage: All teams qualified, dates, and more

The play-in stages at League of Legends Worlds 2022 have officially come to an end. Along with the conclusion of the final play-in stage match, the four teams that are set to participate in the Group Stages have been confirmed.

This article will dive into the teams that have qualified for the Group Stage have been listed in detail. Along with that, the dates for the Group Stage as well as the venue and livestream details have been mentioned for the help of the fans.

The Group Stages at League of Legends Worlds 2022 are set to be quite interesting. There are some really good teams who will make sure that the competition is both fierce and entertaining.

Details about the Group Stages in League of Legends Worlds 2022

The teams that have qualified for the Group Stages have been mentioned below. The teams have been sorted based on the respective groups, so that fans do not have trouble understanding the brackets and the competition that their favorite teams will face.

Group A

T1

EDG

Cloud9

Fnatic

Group B

DAMWON KIA

JDG

G2 Esports

Evil Geniuses

Group C

Rogue

Top Esports

DRX

GAM Esports

Group D

Gen.G

100 Thieves

Royal Never Give Up

CTBC Flying Oyster

Amongst these four, Group A and Group B are sort of like Groups of Death. All the four teams in both groups are extremely strong and have the capability to finish first. Obviously, only 2 teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinal stage, which means the performance of the teams needs to be at its very best.

In any case, it is not time to focus on the dates of the competition. The Group Stages games at League of Legends Worlds 2022 will be distributed into two separate sections. The first set of games will take place between October 7 to 10 and the second set will take place between October 13 and 16.

During the Group Stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022, each team within their respective groups will be facing off twice against each other on the above mentioned dates. The matches across the various groups will be mixed.

However, in the second phase, each day will be dedicated to only one group to wrap up the final standings. The teams with the highest number of wins will occupy the first two positions and will qualify for the next stage.

The venue for the Group Stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022 will be the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Fans who want to watch the games live obviously need to hold tickets.

However, those fans who are willing to watch from their homes will be able to catch all the games on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on the aforementioned dates. The matches will start at 4:00 m CDT for phase 1 and at 2:00 pm CDT for phase 2.

Lastly, it is vital to mention that there are several predictions on which team will make out of which group during League of Legends Worlds 2022. However, at the end of the day, the predictions are simply things that people believe. Every year, the World Championships showcase surprises and this year it will be no different.

