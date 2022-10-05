League of Legends' brand new Bewitching skins: Release date, expected price, and more

On October 4, 2022, League of Legends provided the first official look into the brand new Bewitching skins set for release alongside patch 12.20. These skins will form part of the Halloween 2022 selection and embellish the pre-existing collection of the skinline.

Hence, in this article, a brief list of all the Bewitching 2022 skins coming out in two weeks' time has been provided along with their expected price and splash art. It is important to remember that while the splash arts remain official, the prices aren't.

The purported prices are based on the animations showcased by the developers and leaks. Apart from that, the information provided is official and can be considered final unless Riot Games makes any abrupt changes.

Full details regarding brand new Bewitching skins in League of Legends

As mentioned previously, the brand new Bewitching skins are set to arrive in League of Legends alongside patch 12.20. The patch is set to release around October 18, 2022.

The Bewitching skins will represent Halloween 2022 with a total of five champions. The entourage includes Neeko, LeBlanc, Anivia, Senna and Cassiopeia. Amongst these, the two champions who haven't received skins in quite a while are Neeko and Anivia.

The latter especially boasts a legion of fans within the community. Unfortunately, the champion is not that popular in the meta, which means the developers tend not to release extensive cosmetics for her.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Bewitching Splashes for Senna, Cassiopeia, LeBlanc and Neeko, will get artists later Bewitching Splashes for Senna, Cassiopeia, LeBlanc and Neeko, will get artists later https://t.co/PgwdWZjIwp

In any case, the release of the Bewitching skins will also mark the beginning of pre-season 2023. A lot of changes will be added to the game, with developers somewhat shifting the meta.

Hence, fans will have a lot to get excited about apart from the skins. Even then, the skins will definitely be a source of excitement as many League of Legends players are relieved that the developers didn't release another set of Fright Night skins for Halloween.

The reworked Goth skins (Fright Night), which were released two weeks ago, were considered by many to be Halloween 2022. While fans were happy with the rework, they wanted more for Halloween 2022.

Since it is the Bewitching skinline, many players will look to buy them and expand their collection.

Splash art and expected price of Bewitching 2022 skins in League of Legends

1) Bewitching Senna and Anivia

Bewitching Anivia (left) and Senna (Right) (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

2) Bewitching Neeko

Bewitching Neeko (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

3) Bewitching Cassiopeia

Bewitching Cassiopeia (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

4) Bewitching LeBlanc

Bewitching LeBlanc (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

