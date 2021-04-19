Cloud9 League of Legends mid-laner Perkz opens up about Kassadin’s balancing issue in the game

League of Legends has over 150 champions. Over the years, the sheer number of playable characters has made it quite difficult for developers to balance each and every aspect of the game.

Some champions have proven to be more problematic than others when it comes to balancing their kit. Historically mid-lane mages like Ryze and Kassadin have been the usual suspects.

The problems with Ryze were so profound that the League of Legends devs had to remake his kit multiple times.

Ryze still continues to have a very high pick and ban rate in competitive play. However, when it comes to solo queue and standard matchmaking, he hardly sees much playtime.

Kassadin, on the other hand, follows an opposite pattern, as he gets a lot more screen time in solo queue than on the professional stage.

In a recent stream, Cloud9 League of Legends mid-laner Luka “Perkz” Perković opened up about how this disparity creates problems with balancing the champion.

Perkz talks about Kassadin’s balancing issues in League of Legends

During his stream, Perkz explained that Kassadin was one of the first champions added to the game and has been in League of Legends since 2009.

When it comes to mid-lane mages, Kassadin has one of the most unique as well as one of the best scaling kits in the game.

He hits significant power spikes at levels 6, 11 and 16 and becomes incredibly difficult to deal with as the game progresses.

His ultimate Riftwalk comes with both mobility and damage, and Kassadin’s “in and out” playstyle makes him quite slippery to pin down. Not only can he pretty much one-shot any carry in the late-game, but he can also 1v5 a team fight once he reaches specific item spikes.

However, Kassadin is very weak early on, and with the right team composition and synergy, he can be dealt with quite effectively during the laning phase. This is one of the reasons why he hardly gets picked in professional League of Legends.

Experienced players can shut down a Kassadin and not let him have much impact in the proceedings of a game.

However, the lack of team synergy in League of Legends’ solo queue makes him a menace to deal with. And even if he loses the laning phase, he is one successful team away from completely taking over the game.

It is this disparity between the champions' pick and ban rate in both League of Legends solo queue and professional play that makes Kassadin difficult to balance, according to Perz. Even the smallest of tweaks can either make him the most oppressive champions in the game or the most underpowered.