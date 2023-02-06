MAD Lions vs G2 Esports League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The penultimate game on the final day of Week 3 at the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split is set to be a clash between G2 Esports and the MAD Lions. The match will determine the top seed of the best-of-one stage as both teams are currently tied, with six wins and two losses each. The winner of this game will have the advantage and a chance to end the stage in first place, providing valuable benefits for the upcoming best-of-three stage.

Hence, it is safe to say that both these teams will fight tooth and nail to grab the victory and look to end the best-of-one stage on a high note.

Preview of G2 Esports vs MAD Lions at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

G2 Esports has been performing well in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split, displaying their strengths and working on improving their weaknesses. The roster is showing its potential as one of the top teams in the tournament, with rookie Yike being a standout player.

Yike, who had a strong reputation in the ERLs, will still have to adjust to the challenges of playing in the LEC. There have been previous instances where extremely talented players have joined the LEC and struggled to keep up with the competition. Unlike the others who eventually faded away, Yike had a strong start and has been competing effectively against some of the best junglers in the league.

Having players like Caps, Brokenblade, Hans Sama, and Mikyx makes things easier for a jungler. However, Yike's successful integration into the team is a testament to his talent and adaptability. In fact, he is one of the reasons behind G2 Esports' dominant early game performances so far.

MAD Lions has started the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split with some solid performances. Despite two rough games, the team continues to prove that their unpredictability is their greatest strength.

Players like Nisqy and Hylissang are capable of delivering outstanding games one day and underperforming the next. As a result, this team often catches the opposition off guard. In fact, there is a strong possibility of this happening against G2 Esports as well.

In terms of playstyle, both G2 Esports and the MAD Lions love playing for the early game. MAD Lions probably have a slight edge on account of Elyoya being a much more experienced jungler than Yike, so they should be able to grab the victory here.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and MAD Lions have played against each other a total of 18 times in the past, with the former grabbing eight victories and the latter grabbing 10.

Previous results

G2 Esports previously played against KOI at the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split and secured a dominating victory.

The MAD Lions played against Team Heretics and also grabbed a very comfortable victory.

League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split rosters

G2 Esports

Brokenblade

Yike

Caps

Hans Sama

Mikyx

MAD Lions

Chasy

Elyoya

Nisqy

Carzzy

Hylissang

Livestream details

G2 Esports vs MAD Lions will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on February 6, 2023, at 9 pm CET/12:00 pm PST/1:30 am IST (February 7).

