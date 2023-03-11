5 best junglers at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split is on the horizon, and fans are looking forward to seeing the performances of some of the league's top junglers.

The game's jungle meta has undergone significant changes as a result of patches 13.4 and 13.5. It will be fascinating to see how these top junglers fare.

With up-and-coming stars like Bo and Yike poised to take on seasoned players like Elyoya and Jankos, the LEC 2023 Spring Split is sure to be exciting.

With this in mind, this article lists the top five junglers who are expected to shine in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the author.

1) Jankos (Team Heretics)

Jankos has a point to prove in the upcoming League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split (Image via Riot Games)

Jankos, a jungle veteran, is expected to be among the best junglers in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split.

Jankos is arguably the GOAT among EU players when it comes to the jungle. How well he can keep up with modern-day junglers like Yike and Bo will decide the fate of the current Team Heretics roster.

Jankos struggled to lead Team Heretics' squad in the 2023 Winter Split since leaving G2 Esports, where he rose to tremendous heights.

With the jungle meta changing significantly in patches 13.4 and 13.5, it will be fascinating to see if Jankos can improve on his results from the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split.

2) Malrang (KOI)

Malrang has a good chance to qualify for the MSI 2023 (Image via Riot Games)

Malrang is the second addition to the list of the best junglers in the upcoming League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split.

After his performance in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split, fans and experts noted that Malrang might be one of the least consistent junglers in the LEC Spring Split.

While Malrang has the ability to go off in some encounters, he can also fall so far behind that the games become unwinnable for KOI, as witnessed in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split.

If Malrang can maintain a higher level of consistency than before, KOI will be able to compete for the MSI 2023 place with Vitality, SK Gaming, and MAD Lions.

3) Bo (Team Vitality)

Bo has the potential to become one of the best junglers in the world (Image via Riot Games)

Bo was arguably the most hyped-up player heading into the LEC 2023 Winter Split. He more than lived up to expectations and demonstrated why he was seen as such a hot prospect.

Bo and Team Vitality started well in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split. However, they eventually lost momentum and finished fifth in the Winter Groups, failing to qualify for the LEC 2023 Winter Playoffs.

When given the appropriate picks, Bo is one of the sharpest and most aggressive junglers in LEC, making him exciting to watch.

The Team Vitality coaches can draft Bo to mostly play carry jungle champions instead of forcing him to play non-carry champions like Sejuani, where his aggressive playstyle cannot be fully used.

Team Vitality have a strong chance of qualifying for the League of Legends MSI 2023 tournament, thanks to the addition of Upset (ADC) to their already star-studded lineup.

4) Elyoya (MAD Lions)

Elyoya and MAD Lions have a chance to qualify for the 2023 MSI championship (Image via Riot Games)

Elyoya has earned a solid reputation as one of the best-performing junglers out there. He is expected to do exceptionally well in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split.

Elyoya had a successful LEC 2023 Winter Split, with good performances all the way up to the LEC Winter Playoffs. When MAD Lions were defeated in the finals by G2 Esports, he more than impressed fans and pundits with his performance. He was named 'Player of the Series' twice throughout the playoffs.

Elyoya has formed a solid core in the current MAD Lions lineup with Nisqy. The duo will undoubtedly be the team's driving force in qualifying for the League of Legends MSI 2023 title.

5) Yike (G2 Esports)

Yike managed pretty well in filling the shoes of Jankos, that too in his rookie season (Image via Micheal Konkol via Riot Games)

Yike, G2 Esports' new jungle prodigy, is expected to perform phenomenally well in the LEC 2023 Spring Split after a successful LEC 2023 Winter Split in which he won the Winter Playoffs.

It's no small task to replace the vacuum left by Jankos, arguably the EU's GOAT of the jungle. It was a hurdle that the 22-year-old had to overcome in his inaugural season. However, after seeing his performances during the LEC 2023 Winter Split, one can easily conclude that he held his own and assured G2 Esports fans that the role was in safe hands.

Yike's aggressive playstyle has gotten fans more excited to see him face off against Asian junglers like Canyon in the upcoming MSI 2023.

G2 Esports is projected to perform better with the same lineup as the LEC 2023 Winter Split, given that their players have had more time to establish their chemistry and coordination.

