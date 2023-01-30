SK Gaming vs KOI League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The third game on the final day of Week 2 at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split is set to be a clash between KOI and SK Gaming. This game is going to be quite interesting on account of the current forms of both SK Gaming and KOI.

SK Gaming has been playing at their peak, beating top LEC teams like G2 Esports and Vitality. Meanwhile, KOI has been struggling ever since Odoamne's departure, and many believe that the team is a shell of its former self now.

KOI English @KOIxENG

Tomorrow we face SK determined to end the week on a high note



#LEC | #KOIUnited We sadly fall to MAD in today's match but we will never stop fightingTomorrow we face SK determined to end the week on a high note

If SK Gaming beats KOI, that will put them in a very good spot in the top eight. KOI, on the other hand, will be put in a very difficult situation if they lose today as the team will slide down to the bottom of the points table.

Preview of KOI vs SK Gaming at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

Predictions

KOI had a brilliant start to League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split. In the opening week, the team grabbed two victories and looked quite dominant. Although there were a few noticeable mistakes, KOI appeared to be ready to fight for the top spot.

Unfortunately, things changed on the final day of the opening week when KOI ended up dropping a game against Fnatic. KOI did not recover from that loss either. After Week 2 began, KOI ended up losing to both Heretics as well and the MAD Lions.

This has led to several questions regarding KOI's viability in the tournament. Odoamne's exit has seriously impacted them as they lost their in-game leader. Szygenda is talented but struggles to make decisive moves in tough situations.

Joël @Irrelevanttop Bo actually lost his first major region game to a guy called Irrelevant Bo actually lost his first major region game to a guy called Irrelevant 💀💀💀

Larssen and Malrang are also having a hard time right now. As a result, KOI has sort of lost the plot, which is definitely a disastrous situation for the roster.

SK Gaming, on the other hand, was not off to a smooth start during the opening week of League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split. However, as Week 2 began, the team suddenly picked up steam.

On the opening day of Week 2, SK Gaming showcased a dominating performance against G2 Esports and ended the latter's undefeated streak. At first, fans thought it was classic G2 who ended up losing to SK Gaming.

However, on Day 2 of Week 2, SK Gaming ended up defeating Team Vitality, who was also on an undefeated streak. With these wins, SK Gaming basically shut down two of the titans of LEC, which is a massive achievement.

SK Gaming's success with Elise is impressive, and the team has been employing some commendable strategies that cater to the champion. Based on their current form, SK Gaming can defeat KOI, but the match might be a close one.

Head-to-head

SK Gaming and KOI have faced each other a total of 16 times in the past, with the former grabbing seven victories and the latter securing nine victories.

Previous results

Previously, SK Gaming played against Team Vitality at the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split and ended up winning the game.

KOI, on the other hand, played against the MAD Lions and lost the match.

League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split rosters

KOI

Szygenda

Malrang

Larssen

Comp

Trymbi

SK Gaming

Irrelevant

Markoon

Sertuss

Exakick

Doss

Livestream Details

SK Gaming vs KOI will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on January 30, 2023, at 8 pm CET/11 am PST/12:30 am IST (January 31).

