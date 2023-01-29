Elise makes a dominant comeback in League of Legends pro play after two years

Elise, The Spider Queen, has finally caught the attention of professional League of Legends junglers at the start of the 2023 League of Legends season after sitting out the previous two seasons entirely.

Elise has had more selections by LCS players in the previous two days than in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, thanks to the choices made by TSM jungler Lee "Bugi" and EG's Kacper "Inspired." While EG and Inspired were unfortunate losers after a marathon clash, Bugi won with the champion.

Alex ‘Nymaera’ Hapgood @Nymaera



Won LMS with Flash Wolves

Won LJL with V3 Esports

2nd place LLA with Estral



Insanely talented, insanely versatile. Watch out for him. Bugi was an insane Elise in 2020 when he won the LJL. I’m super excited to see him in the LCS, he’s being super slept on.Won LMS with Flash WolvesWon LJL with V3 Esports2nd place LLA with EstralInsanely talented, insanely versatile. Watch out for him. #LCS Bugi was an insane Elise in 2020 when he won the LJL. I’m super excited to see him in the LCS, he’s being super slept on.Won LMS with Flash WolvesWon LJL with V3 Esports2nd place LLA with EstralInsanely talented, insanely versatile. Watch out for him. #LCS

According to the League of Legends analytics website Games of Legends, Elise has a presence rate of 27% in all major competitions (LCS, LEC, LCK, and LPL) and a win-loss record of 8-3 so far this season.

Elise might own league of Legends 2023 season pro play if shown some more love by Riot

Elise's Neurotoxin buff made her unstoppable in late-game ganks (Image via Riot Games)

Between 2021 and 2022, Elise was only selected four times globally throughout the major regions. The lone LCS player to use the Spider Queen was Mads "Broxah," who used her to help CLG win a game in the 2021 Summer Split.

Elise has received 11 picks this season from all four major League of Legends regions. In the meta since 2020, when she was a mainstay in about a quarter of all professional drafts, the champion hardly proved herself to be significant.

Elise will be on track to have her most pertinent season in three years if she maintains her current pick/ban rate throughout the year.

Although she and her consequential AP damage are unquestionably helpful in team composition, the season has been dominated by bulkier and tankier junglers. According to the Games of Legends website, Maokai, Vi, and Sejuani are the top three champions in pick/ban rates at the jungle position this season.

Teams have compensated by positioning a tank in a lone lane in practically every game Elise has been selected in thus far. Most professional teams used K'Sante as a lane tank while abusing Elise in the jungle.

Recently, in the 2023 LCK Spring Split, T1 put their tank in the mid lane by putting Lee "Faker" on Sett while Mun "Oner" chose jungle Elise in a recent victory over Kwangdong Freecs.

Hence, Else could be the trump card for League of Legends pros in the current meta considering the versatility it demands and her recent buffs. Boosts in base stats like armor, base health, and health growth, along with a buffed-up Neurotoxin base damage, made her lethal in both early-game clears and late-game ganks.

Poll : 0 votes