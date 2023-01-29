G2 Esports vs Team Vitality League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The penultimate game in Week 2 of the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split is set to feature G2 Esports take on Team Vitality. The matchup is highly anticipated since both teams are regarded as among the best in the LEC.

Fans will be eager to see the likes of players such as Caps, Hans Sama, Perkz, and Bo battling it out for honor and glory.

Despite the hype, G2 Esports could be forced on the backfoot as SK Gaming have exposed several glaring weaknesses in the team. Team Vitality, on the other hand, are looking flawless.

Preview of G2 Esports vs Team Vitality at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

G2 Esports had a scintillating start in the opening week of the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split. The introduction of Yike, Hans Sama, and Mikyx worked well as G2 Esports were able to get the botlane ahead in every match and snowball from there on.

Unfortunately, things did not pan out the same way when the second week started. Yike's lack of experience was exposed as Markoon outsmarted him in the match against SK Gaming. In that match, Markoon and the rest of SK Gaming consistently attacked Hans Sama and made sure to shut him down.

This resulted in G2 Esports suffering an embarrassing defeat, exposing certain weaknesses in the team, the prominent one being their inability to come back from a deficit. This is usually the case when a team is missing a leader, and in the case of G2 Esports, it will plague the roster in the days to come.

SK Gaming proved that G2 Esports is vulnerable, and simply breaking the botlane is enough to take them down. Thus, it will be interesting to see if G2 Esports can make a comeback.

Team Vitality, on the other hand, has been in great form. The likes of Bo, Perkz, and Photon have been impressive, and they are among the top sides in Europe.

Team Vitality's botlane is also effective, with Neon and Kaiser dominating everyone with ease. Hence, it is safe to say that Team Vitality looks like a roster that is miles ahead of everyone else, including G2 Esports.

When it comes to predictions, Team Vitality should be able to claim victory against G2 Esports.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and Team Vitality have faced each other 28 times, with the former winning 18 times and the latter claiming eight wins. The other two games ended in draws.

Previous results

Previously, G2 Esports faced SK Gaming at the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split and suffered a defeat.

Team Vitality, on the other hand, faced Astralis and snatched a comfortable victory.

League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split Rosters

G2 Esports

Brokenblade

Yike

Caps

Hans Sama

Mikyx

Team Vitality

Photon

Bo

Perkz

Neon

Kaiser

Livestream Details

G2 Esports vs Team Vitality will be telecast live on the official League of Legends LEC Twitch channel on January 30, 2023, at 9 pm CET/12 pm PDT/1:30 am IST (January 31).

