G2 Esports vs Heretics League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The third game on Week 2 Day 2 at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split will be a clash between G2 Esports and Heretics. This match is interesting purely because of the encounter between Jankos and G2 Esports.

This is the first time in five years that Jankos will be playing against G2, a team where he created a legacy that no other player will ever topple. This time, however, G2 and Jankos are opponents, meaning both would be hungry to prove that they were correct to distance themselves from one another.

Apart from that, G2 Esports has a habit of throwing games against teams that are weak on paper. Therefore, considering Heretics' ceiling and how unpredictable G2 Esports can be, the matchup may take an interesting turn.

Preview of G2 Esports vs Heretics at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

Predictions

G2 Esports had a brilliant start to League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split. The team is looking good in terms of synergy, ability to play off-meta drafts, and also the capability to make decisions in the blink of an eye.

The biggest strength of G2 Esports this year is the Hans Sama and Mikyx duo in the botlane. Last year, the Flakked and Targamas botlane was quite in-experienced and handicapped in terms of picks.

This year, however, the issue has been resolved, which means G2 Esports can play around that botlane even more, which is ideally the strongest lane in the current meta. Apart from that, Yike has turned out to be a really good player who ticks every box required for a modern-day jungler.

Heretics, on the other hand, is suffering from a handful of issues in the current state. Firstly, there is the problem of a language barrier as Evi has been present in the team for only a few months and is not as comfortable with English.

Secondly, Jackspektra is very young, and despite his talent, there is a massive skill gap between LEC and ERL botlanes. Hence, he often gets pushed back in the lane and loses a lot of priority.

Lastly, Jankos is not as aggressive as players like Bo, Yike, and Malrang, which can be a bit problematic.

So in terms of predictions, G2 Esports should be able to win this game. However, there is always the possibility that Heretics will end up making some form of surprise play, which could definitely lead to an upset in the game.

Head-to-Head

G2 Esports and Heretics have never played against each other in a professional League of Legends tournament.

Previous results

Previously, G2 Esports played against Astralis at the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split and achieved a comfortable victory.

Meanwhile, Heretics played against SK Gaming and suffered an embarrassing defeat.

League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split rosters

G2 Esports

Brokenblade

Yike

Caps

Hans Sama

Mikyx

Heretics

Evi

Jankos

Ruby

Jackspektra

Mersa

Livestream details

G2 Esports vs Heretics will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on January 29, 2023, at 8 PM CET/11 AM PDT.

