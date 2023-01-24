League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split Week 1 results: G2 Esports and Vitality go 3-0, KOI shows promise

The opening week of League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split has officially come to an end. It was a brilliant week that gave a lot of insight into not just the meta but the current state of the teams.

However, amongst every piece of news, the biggest ones have to be the results of G2 Esports and Team Vitality, who finished the week with three wins and 0 losses. KOI has also shown promise and is one of the strongest teams in the LEC.

The week's disappointment must be Fnatic, who faltered massively in the two opening games. Apart from that, Team EXCEL, a roster everyone believed in performing, failed to live up to the hype.

Full details regarding results and standings after week 1 at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

The standings after the opening week of the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split have been provided in the table below:

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses G2 Esports 3 3 0 Team Vitality 3 3 0 KOI 3 2 1 MAD Lions 3 2 1 Team BDS 3 1 2 Fnatic 3 1 2 SK Gaming 3 1 2 Team Heretics 3 1 2 EXCEL 3 1 2 Astralis 3 0 3

Thus, based on the standings, it is easy to say that G2 Esports and Team Vitality are currently the best-performing teams in League of Legends LEC. However, for G2 Esports, the wins are not by chance or luck.

It is always easy to see if a team is playing well or whether things are happening because the opponents are playing poorly. In G2 Esports' case, it is the former, as this team has showcased some of the best plays that are only seen in leagues like the LPL and LCK.

G2 Esports is currently in a tier of its own, and the brand-new additions of Yike, Hans Sama, and Mikyx have paid dividends massively. In fact, despite it being only week 1, some people are already saying that Yike deserves the award for rookie of the Winter Split.

Team Vitality is also playing well and performing at the level people expected. Bo, the jungler for Team Vitality who was hyped beyond oblivion, has lived up to expectations.

KOI has also shown its strengths, though the team is making a few glaring mistakes that are going unpunished. Some of those mistakes led to KOI's only loss of the week against Fnatic.

Coming to Fnatic, the team had it rough in the opening week of the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split. The first two games against Team Vitality and G2 Esports ended in disaster.

In fact, against G2 Esports, Fnatic lost the match in 23 minutes, and it was an absolute massacre. Fortunately, Fnatic turned things around against KOI and grabbed its first win of the season.

The week's surprise will be Team BDS, showing some promise despite only grabbing one win and losing out on the other two. The problem with Team BDS is that the players make too many silly mistakes within the games, despite having the correct approach and mindset.

This is only the first week of the regular season at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split. However, the Splits are shorter this year, so those teams sitting at the top have a massive advantage regarding the seedings for the best-of-three games that will take place during February.

Those who have faltered need to strike back in the upcoming weekend, or it won't be easy to remain in the top 8.

